Gulf News Edufair opens, students from top Dubai schools visit to explore their next step

Edufair Dubai features over 20 universities, study abroad and career service providers
Hundreds of students from top schools across the UAE turned out at Gulf News Edufair Dubai on the first day, exploring university courses, institutions and study-abroad opportunities as they prepare for their next academic step. Edufair is currently under way at Shangri-La Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road and runs until Sunday, October 4.
The busy opening day saw students move between university booths, with many arriving with specific subjects or career interests in mind. Others used the fair to explore courses they had not previously considered as they plan their university choices.
Technology and engineering courses attracted strong interest, with students looking at programmes in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, computer science and various engineering disciplines.
Business was another area of interest, with students considering programmes in finance, management, business administration, marketing and related fields.
For Year 13 students Aaima Raja and Khadija Ahmad of English Language School Dubai, business management and cybersecurity were among the courses they were considering.
“I’m looking for business management programmes. I found a few good options at Edufair, as well as companies that can help students study abroad. I’m also very interested in exploring opportunities overseas,” said Aaima.
Khadija said she was looking at cybersecurity courses and was also interested in studying abroad.
“I’m in Year 13 and looking for cybersecurity courses. I found a few good options in the UAE, but I’m also interested in studying abroad and exploring opportunities outside the UAE,” she said.
Study-abroad consultants also drew students exploring opportunities outside the UAE. Students spoke to representatives about universities and courses in different countries, as well as admissions, tuition fees, scholarships and visas.
For students still deciding where to study, speaking directly with international education consultants at Edufair offered a chance to compare destinations and understand the requirements for studying overseas.
Grade 11 students Eva Talgaonkar and Haya Maneesh of JSS Private School were among those considering both local and international study options.
Haya, a science-stream student, visited Edufair to explore engineering programmes and plans to pursue electrical engineering. Her classmate Talgaonkar is considering LLB programmes in Australia.
For teachers, Edufair also offered an opportunity to see how education and career choices are expanding.
Alma Raju, Secondary Senior Teacher in AI, at Springdales School Dubai, said students today have access to a much wider range of career options and subject combinations.
“I’ve come across so many different kinds of job roles that did not exist in my time, and I’m really excited for the students of today. With so many new educational opportunities and subject combinations emerging, students need to understand what kinds of careers these can lead to,” she said.
“When we were in school, it was mainly physics, chemistry, maths and biology that students could think of when they opted for the science stream. There were very few combinations of subjects. Today, students have so many more options, and Edufair gives them an opportunity to understand what these combinations could lead to. We cannot always explain every new career pathway to them, but they can come here, explore the options and get a better idea of what they could become.”