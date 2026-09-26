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Want to join Dubai Police? Meet the recruitment team at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026

Recruitment specialists to guide Emirati jobseekers on Dubai Police career paths

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Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai Police to recruit Emirati talent at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 in Dubai
Dubai Police to recruit Emirati talent at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026 in Dubai

Dubai: Jobseekers interested in a career with Dubai Police will have the opportunity to meet recruitment specialists at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, taking place from September 28 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai Police will use the three-day careers exhibition to introduce young Emiratis to job opportunities across its various sectors and specialisations.

The participation is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to attract national talent and support Emiratisation by creating career pathways for young Emiratis to apply their academic qualifications and skills in policing and security.

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Meet the Dubai Police recruitment team

Visitors can speak directly with Dubai Police recruitment specialists about:

  • Available career opportunities

  • Employment requirements

  • Selection and recruitment procedures

  • Career pathways across different departments

  • Opportunities that match their qualifications and specialisations

The recruitment team will also answer questions from candidates and provide guidance on the application and selection process.

Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.

Where and when to meet Dubai Police

The Dubai Police team will be available throughout the exhibition:

  • Event: Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026

  • Dates: September 28–30

  • Time: 10am to 6pm

  • Venue: Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre

  • Who can visit: Emirati jobseekers and young nationals exploring career opportunities

Focus on Emirati talent

Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said investing in national talent remains a key part of the organisation’s approach.

He said the force is committed to attracting talented young Emiratis and providing training and professional support to help them build sustainable careers.

“Our participation in Ru’ya 2026 provides an opportunity to engage directly with young Emiratis, understand their ambitions and academic specialisations, and introduce them to the working environment at Dubai Police,” Nasser said.

He added that Dubai Police provides opportunities for continuous learning and professional development in an environment focused on innovation, future foresight and institutional excellence.

Career options across multiple fields

Colonel Hamad bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, said the exhibition offers Emiratis a direct opportunity to learn more about career options and professional pathways within Dubai Police.

The participation is also aimed at helping candidates identify opportunities aligned with their qualifications, skills and career ambitions.

Related Topics:
UAE jobsDubaiDubai Police

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