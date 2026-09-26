Recruitment specialists to guide Emirati jobseekers on Dubai Police career paths
Dubai: Jobseekers interested in a career with Dubai Police will have the opportunity to meet recruitment specialists at Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026, taking place from September 28 to 30 at Dubai World Trade Centre.
Dubai Police will use the three-day careers exhibition to introduce young Emiratis to job opportunities across its various sectors and specialisations.
The participation is part of Dubai Police’s efforts to attract national talent and support Emiratisation by creating career pathways for young Emiratis to apply their academic qualifications and skills in policing and security.
Visitors can speak directly with Dubai Police recruitment specialists about:
Available career opportunities
Employment requirements
Selection and recruitment procedures
Career pathways across different departments
Opportunities that match their qualifications and specialisations
The recruitment team will also answer questions from candidates and provide guidance on the application and selection process.
Hiring or looking for a job? Explore the Gulf News Job Portal for top talent and the latest vacancies across the UAE and Gulf region.
The Dubai Police team will be available throughout the exhibition:
Event: Ru’ya Careers UAE 2026
Dates: September 28–30
Time: 10am to 6pm
Venue: Zabeel Hall 3, Dubai World Trade Centre
Who can visit: Emirati jobseekers and young nationals exploring career opportunities
Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police, said investing in national talent remains a key part of the organisation’s approach.
He said the force is committed to attracting talented young Emiratis and providing training and professional support to help them build sustainable careers.
“Our participation in Ru’ya 2026 provides an opportunity to engage directly with young Emiratis, understand their ambitions and academic specialisations, and introduce them to the working environment at Dubai Police,” Nasser said.
He added that Dubai Police provides opportunities for continuous learning and professional development in an environment focused on innovation, future foresight and institutional excellence.
Colonel Hamad bin Dafous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, said the exhibition offers Emiratis a direct opportunity to learn more about career options and professional pathways within Dubai Police.
The participation is also aimed at helping candidates identify opportunities aligned with their qualifications, skills and career ambitions.