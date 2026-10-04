Last chance to visit Gulf News Edufair: Why you shouldn’t miss it

Explore courses across disciplines and study-abroad options before Edufair closes today
There is still time to visit Gulf News Edufair Dubai if you are considering a degree, exploring study-abroad options or looking for your next qualification.
The event is currently underway at Shangri-La Dubai and is open until 7pm today, giving students, parents and graduates a final opportunity to meet universities, explore courses and get answers before making their next education decision.
For anyone who has not yet visited, here is why the final day is worth making time for.
University websites can tell you what a programme offers, but speaking to representatives allows you to ask specific questions about your situation.
Visitors can find out about entry requirements, course structure, tuition fees, scholarships, internships, industry links, facilities and career opportunities. If you are considering different programmes, these conversations can help you understand what each one offers and what may suit your plans.
Edufair brings together courses across a wide range of fields, giving students an opportunity to explore options they may not have considered.
These include programmes in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, engineering, architecture, healthcare, business, computing, finance, psychology and design, along with career prep and professional qualifications.
Whether you already know what you want to study or are still exploring, you can speak to education providers and find out what courses are available, what they involve and where they can lead.
For students considering an overseas degree, Edufair offers an opportunity to explore different destinations and speak directly to study-abroad advisers.
Questions can cover admissions and application timelines, as well as tuition and living costs, accommodation, visas, internships, post-study work options and career prospects.
These are important considerations before committing to a country or programme.
A university’s overall ranking is only one factor when choosing where to study.
At Edufair, students and parents can ask about the quality of a specific programme, teaching, industry exposure, practical learning and potential career outcomes. The aim is to understand what a course offers and how well it fits the student’s academic and career plans.
The value of visiting Edufair is being able to ask questions directly and get information from the people offering the courses and services.
Students can speak to universities, education providers, coaching institutes, international study advisers, career counsellors and career service providers. Parents can also ask about costs, financial aid, student life and post-study opportunities.
Whether you already have a shortlist or are still working out where to start, use the final day to explore your options, ask the questions that matter and gather information for your next step.
And before you leave, pick up your Edufair goody bag.