Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi gets underway today with top institutions

Indian ambassador to the UAE will inaugurate the two-day event
Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, will inaugurate Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi today, as the two-day event opens at Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi.
The event brings together more than 20 universities, education providers, study-abroad advisers and career services experts, giving students and parents the opportunity to explore courses, discuss admissions and seek advice on their next academic step.
Following a successful Dubai edition that attracted more than 7,000 visitors, Edufair returns to Abu Dhabi as families weigh an expanding range of degree programmes, overseas study destinations and career options. With artificial intelligence (AI), data science and other technology-driven fields gaining ground, choosing a university increasingly involves assessing the skills a course develops and the career opportunities it offers.
Visitors can explore undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, scholarships, overseas study options and professional qualifications, while speaking directly with university representatives about admission requirements and student support.
Universities at Edufair will showcase programmes designed to meet changing employer needs, with an emphasis on technology, practical learning and industry experience.
Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, says the institution is integrating technology into its academic offerings to help students build skills relevant to changing workplaces.
“By integrating artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and digital leadership into our academic offerings, alongside international partnerships and industry-focused learning, we equip students with the skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving world,” says Dr Al Bastaki.
The university will present undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including international dual-degree opportunities, alongside courses in AI, data science and digital leadership. “We aim to demonstrate that the University of Dubai is more than an educational institution; it is a gateway to global opportunities, innovation, and career success,” he adds.
Healthcare education is another focus at Edufair. Dr Mohamed Baraka, Vice President, Dubai Campus, Batterjee Medical College, says the college is adapting its programmes to prepare students for changing demands in healthcare.
“At Batterjee Medical College, we are redesigning health-professions education around the capabilities employers and patients now need: digital health literacy, responsible AI use, data-informed decision-making, interdisciplinary teamwork, entrepreneurship, communication and lifelong learning.”
The college offers bachelor’s programmes in nursing, respiratory therapy and occupational therapy, combining competency-based curricula with simulation, clinical exposure and industry engagement. “Prospective students and families can meet our team, explore pathways, and learn about the support available throughout the student journey,” says Dr Baraka.
At Middlesex University Dubai, programmes and teaching are designed to keep pace with changing workplace demands.
Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Provost and Director, Middlesex University Dubai, says, “We embed AI literacy across all levels and disciplines, alongside programmes in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cyber Security, FinTech, Robotics and Sport Science. Equally important is experiential learning, giving students opportunities to apply their knowledge through industry engagement, internships and real-world projects.”
The university will showcase more than 90 programmes across study levels, including degrees in artificial intelligence and data science, cybersecurity, business management, law, and sport and exercise science, as well as postgraduate options.
Canadian University Dubai will showcase its programmes across six schools, along with the student support and career development opportunities available on campus.
“At our stand, visitors can explore what it means to begin a Canadian education in the heart of Downtown Dubai. We are showcasing our future-focused programmes across six schools, alongside the support systems that help students turn ambition into meaningful outcomes, from career guidance and industry engagement to innovation, entrepreneurship and opportunities to continue their academic journey in Canada,” says Dr Rami El Khatib, Vice President – Student Affairs at Canadian University Dubai.
He adds, “We are also highlighting the vibrant student experience that defines CUD: an inclusive community of more than 140 nationalities, active clubs and societies, wellbeing support, leadership opportunities, cultural events and experiences that help students build lifelong friendships and a genuine sense of belonging.”
Choosing an overseas university also means understanding visa rules, work rights and post-study options before committing to a destination, says Xavier Augustin, CEO of Y-Axis, Platinum Sponsor of Edufair Abu Dhabi.
“Immigration policy shifts quickly; a route that worked for last year’s intake may look entirely different today. Families often discover this only after enrolment, when options have narrowed,” says Augustin. “The right approach starts earlier: mapping eligibility, work rights, and long-term settlement pathways before shortlisting universities.”
At Edufair, Y-Axis will offer individual consultations on course selection, visa strategy, career outcomes and IELTS preparation. Visitors can also seek guidance on study and migration pathways in Canada, Australia, Germany and the UK.
“The goal is to move visitors from browsing options to leaving with a clear, personalized next step toward study and eventual settlement abroad,” Augustin adds.
International exposure and emerging technologies feature in the programmes offered by SP Jain School of Global Management, Dubai.
“Our multi-city learning model provides students with first-hand exposure to diverse markets and cultures,” says Dr Kavita Shukla, Head of Campus.
The school will showcase undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, including the Bachelor of Data Science and Master of Artificial Intelligence in Business, which combine emerging technologies with strong business foundations.
De Montfort University Dubai will also present its programmes and career-focused learning opportunities.
Bhakti Reen, Head of Dubai Student Recruitment, says, “We are strengthening our focus on digital skills, artificial intelligence, data-driven decision-making, entrepreneurship, employability and industry engagement, alongside developing critical thinking, creativity and adaptability.”
Visitors can meet university teams, ask about entry requirements and explore how programmes align with their academic interests and career plans.
“Families at Edufair are making a 10-year decision, not a one-year one. Once you have chosen a school, the next question is where to live, so we will showcase ready and off-plan homes in Abu Dhabi’s family communities around Saadiyat, Yas and Reem, selected by distance to the school rather than by postcode,” says Clint Khan, Managing Director, Realtor Signature Properties.
“This is a strong time to buy because three factors work in your favour: a qualifying property investment can secure a 10-year Golden Visa for the whole family, payment plans on new launches are more flexible than they have been in years, and homeownership locks in your purchase price today.”
Register now to gain access to over 20 universities, career services providers and study abroad consultants.