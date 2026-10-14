How Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi connects academic choices with career opportunities

Academic pathways, industry-linked learning and career opportunities in focus
Choosing a course today involves more than finding a university that offers the right degree. Students also need to consider how a programme prepares them for work, which skills they will develop and what opportunities it could open up after graduation.
These questions will be central to Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi, returning to the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche on October 17 and 18. The two-day event brings together universities, education providers, study-abroad advisers and career services experts, giving students, parents and graduates an opportunity to explore academic choices and discuss their future plans directly with education professionals.
A key focus for participating institutions is the connection between academic programmes and the skills students will need in the workplace.
Prof R Swarnalatha, Associate Dean, Admissions and Marketing at BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus, says the university is advancing learning in fields including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, robotics, automation, environmental and sustainability engineering, and business analytics.
Alongside these areas, the institution emphasises critical thinking, communication, leadership and entrepreneurship. At Edufair, it will showcase its academic programmes, research, innovation, student achievements and industry-integrated learning.
“We want visitors to see what makes a BITS education distinctive: strong academic foundations combined with academic flexibility, hands-on learning and meaningful industry exposure through our Practice School programmes,” she says.
The opportunities created by technology are also relevant to healthcare education, where digital tools and AI are increasingly influencing professional practice.
Prof Mohammad Obeid, Assistant Vice President – Global Strategy, Industrial Engagement, and Business Development at RAK Medical and Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU), says the university is preparing students for this environment through technology-enhanced and simulation-based learning, clinical exposure, research and interprofessional collaboration.
Its showcase will cover programmes in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy and nursing, alongside clinical training and research opportunities.
“We want visitors to see a university that connects education, healthcare, research and innovation to develop the next generation of healthcare professionals,” he says.
Practical experience is another consideration for students weighing their options. At Symbiosis International University, Dubai, AI, business analytics and emerging technologies are being integrated into academic programmes, with internships, live projects and industry collaborations supporting classroom learning.
Dr Taramol KG, Assistant Professor and Faculty Lead – Corporate Engagement & Career Development at Symbiosis Dubai, says the institution will present its expanding academic offerings, industry-aligned programmes and scholarship opportunities at Edufair.
“We aim to highlight how we combine academic excellence with practical industry exposure, preparing students to thrive in evolving global industries while contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-driven economy.”
For those considering education overseas, the decisions begin well before an application is submitted. Selecting a course and university, understanding admission requirements and arranging a visa can all influence the experience.
Kanika Nanda, Founder and CEO of Connect To World Consultancy Services, says students need guidance that considers their individual interests and longer-term ambitions.
The consultancy offers career counselling, course and university selection, application guidance, visa assistance, and pre- and post-departure support.
“We understand that every student’s journey is different, and our role is to make that journey smoother, clearer, and less overwhelming,” she says.
Starting career planning early
Career guidance need not wait until students are ready to apply to university. Helping schoolchildren recognise their strengths and learn about different professions can give them a clearer sense of their interests and future options.
My CareerCompass Today will highlight its Career Quest Championship 2026–27 at Edufair Abu Dhabi, a programme designed to introduce students in Grades 1–12 to career possibilities through practical activities, industry exposure and real-world projects.
Dr Mauli Mahajan, Founder, MyCompassToday & 3E Worldwide says the seven-month experiential programme, developed in partnership with Gulf News, takes students through six milestones, combining career exploration, expert webinars, creative projects and personalised portfolios to help them discover their strengths and make informed choices.
“Our message is that every child deserves a compass before choosing a destination,” she says.
Register now to gain access to over 20 universities, career service providers and study abroad consultants.