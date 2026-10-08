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Edufair Abu Dhabi: One visit, multiple universities and study options

From course choices to overseas study, find answers and advice under one roof

Last updated:
Chiranti Sengupta, Senior Editor
3 MIN READ
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Students from some of Abu Dhabi's top schools at Edufair
Students from some of Abu Dhabi's top schools at Edufair
Virendra Saklani/ Gulf News

Students, parents and graduates exploring university courses, postgraduate qualifications or study-abroad opportunities can meet education providers and get their questions answered at Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi on October 17 and 18.

The event returns to the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche, bringing universities, education providers, study-abroad advisers and career services experts together for two days of conversations and guidance.

Here are some reasons to make time for the October edition.

Meet universities in one visit

Edufair gives students and parents an opportunity to speak directly to university representatives and compare programmes without having to visit multiple campuses

Visitors can ask about entry requirements, course structure, tuition fees, scholarships, internships, facilities, industry exposure and career opportunities. For families still building a shortlist, these conversations can help them understand what different institutions offer before making a decision.

Explore courses across disciplines

Not sure what to study yet? Edufair provides an opportunity to explore programmes across a wide range of fields.

Students can discover options in artificial intelligence, computing, cybersecurity, engineering, healthcare, business, finance, psychology and design, as well as different degree and postgraduate pathways.

Even students who already have a preferred field can use the event to compare programmes and discover alternative options.

Compare study-abroad options

For students considering an overseas degree, Edufair brings study-abroad and immigration advisers together in one place.

Visitors can ask about destinations, admissions, application timelines, tuition and living costs, scholarships, accommodation, visas, internships and post-study work options.

Speaking to advisers can also help families understand the wider costs and opportunities associated with studying in different countries.

Look beyond university rankings

Choosing a university is about more than its overall ranking. At Edufair, students can ask about the specific programme they are considering, including teaching, practical learning, industry links, internships, facilities and career opportunities.

These conversations can help students assess whether a course matches their academic interests, preferred learning style and longer-term career plans.

Attend seminars, presentations and workshops

Edufair also offers more than conversations at exhibition stands. Visitors can attend seminars, expert presentations and workshops covering education, admissions, career planning, study-abroad choices, skills and other topics relevant to students and families.

The sessions provide an opportunity to hear directly from education and career experts, pick up practical advice and ask questions about decisions students may be preparing to make.

Find your next qualification

Edufair is not only for students choosing their first degree. Graduates can explore master’s programmes and postgraduate qualifications, while also asking about entry requirements, study formats, fees and how different programmes could fit into their career plans.

Get answers before you apply

One of the advantages of meeting education providers in person is being able to ask questions specific to your circumstances.

Students can discuss course choices and admissions, while parents can ask about fees, scholarships, accommodation, student life and career opportunities. Those considering overseas study can also discuss destinations and post-study pathways with specialist advisers.

Whether you are starting your university search, comparing courses, exploring study abroad or looking for your next qualification, Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi gives you an opportunity to explore multiple options, speak to experts and make your visit count.

Gulf News Edufair Abu Dhabi takes place on October 17 and 18 at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort Abu Dhabi Corniche.

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