Abu Dhabi’s new foodie hotspots: 13 cafes and restaurants worth adding to your must-try list

From Greek dining to French pastries, explore Abu Dhabi's latest culinary gems
Abu Dhabi’s dining scene continues to expand, with new restaurants, cafes, dessert shops and speciality food spots opening across the city. From a steakhouse at Yas Bay to a French pâtisserie at Marina Mall, the latest additions offer options for everything from a casual coffee break to dinner with friends.
Whether you are looking for a new breakfast spot, somewhere to satisfy a sweet craving or a restaurant to add to your weekend plans, here are 13 cafes and restaurants to check out around the capital.
Bringing its steakhouse concept from Dubai to the capital, Rowley’s has opened its first Abu Dhabi branch at Yas Bay. The restaurant is known for its casual approach to steakhouse dining, making it an option for those who want a hearty meal without the formality of fine dining.
Its waterfront location makes it worth considering for an evening out on Yas Island, whether you are meeting friends for dinner or looking for somewhere to eat before exploring the surrounding entertainment district. The opening also gives Abu Dhabi residents another opportunity to try the restaurant, which has established a presence in Dubai.
Where: Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island
For those who like having coffee, food and dessert options in one place, Crust & Crumbz combines a restaurant with a speciality coffee offering in Khalifa City. The venue serves main courses alongside desserts, making it suitable for more than just a quick caffeine stop.
The combination gives visitors flexibility, whether they are meeting someone for lunch, taking an afternoon coffee break or looking for a casual place to catch up. Its neighbourhood location also makes it an option for residents who want to discover a local spot without travelling into the city centre.
Where: Khalifa City, Al Mireef Street
Located along Mamsha Al Saadiyat, EVA brings a modern Greek dining concept to one of Abu Dhabi’s popular waterfront areas. Its arrival adds another international restaurant to Saadiyat Island, where dining can be combined with a walk along the waterfront.
The Greek-inspired concept offers an alternative to the many international cuisines available across the capital. Whether you are planning lunch or dinner, EVA is a name to consider when exploring Mamsha Al Saadiyat. Check the restaurant’s latest menu and opening hours before visiting to see what is available.
Where: Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island
Rena brings Greek cuisine to Yas Mall, giving shoppers another option when taking a break from browsing the stores. Located in the mall’s food hall, the restaurant offers an alternative to the usual fast-food stop for those looking for a sit-down meal during a shopping trip.
Its location makes it convenient for visitors spending the day on Yas Island, whether they are meeting friends, shopping or planning a meal before heading to another attraction. If you enjoy exploring different cuisines, Rena is worth adding to your list when visiting the mall.
Where: Yas Mall food hall, Yas Island
Burger fans have another spot to consider at Al Qana, where OBR focuses on burgers and side dishes. Its casual dining concept makes it an option for a relaxed lunch, a quick dinner or a meal with friends who prefer familiar comfort food.
Located within one of Abu Dhabi’s waterfront destinations, OBR can also be part of a wider outing around Al Qana. Visitors can check the restaurant’s current menu for the available burgers and sides before deciding what to order.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Bagl puts bagels at the centre of its offering, with a selection of flavours and fillings for those looking for a quick bite. The speciality shop gives Abu Dhabi diners another option for breakfast, a light lunch or a takeaway meal when they want something different from a traditional bakery pastry.
Bagels can suit different occasions, from grabbing breakfast before a busy day to picking up something to eat during a coffee run. Its location at Al Seef Village also makes it an option for residents in the area looking to switch up their usual morning routine.
Where: Al Seef Village, Abu Dhabi
Coffee and baked goods come together at Press Cafe x Beurre, a collaboration combining a speciality cafe and bakery offering at Al Qana. The drive-through concept gives customers the option to pick up their coffee and baked goods without needing to sit down for a full cafe visit.
It could be a convenient stop for those collecting breakfast on the way to work, grabbing a coffee during a busy day or looking for something from the bakery while visiting Al Qana. The combination of coffee and baked goods makes it an option for a quick stop at different times of the day.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Rascals offers a menu focused on sandwiches, bagels and coffee, making it an option for a casual meal or a quick stop during the day. Its combination of savoury food and drinks suits visitors who want something simple to eat while spending time at Al Qana.
Whether you are looking for breakfast, a light lunch or a coffee break, Rascals is another name to consider at the waterfront destination. Check the latest menu before visiting for details of the available sandwiches and bagel options.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
French pâtisserie brand Pierre Hermé has opened a cafe at Marina Mall, bringing its internationally recognised pastry offering to Abu Dhabi. The brand is known for its macarons and French sweets, making the opening worth noting for anyone who enjoys exploring patisserie.
It is an option for picking up a dessert during a shopping trip, treating yourself to something sweet or finding a gift for a special occasion. The cafe also adds another international name to Abu Dhabi’s growing dessert scene. Visitors can check the branch’s current selection to see which pastries, macarons and drinks are available.
Where: Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi
Gelato lovers can add Oui Oui to their list of dessert stops in Abu Dhabi. The speciality shop at Al Zeina offers a range of flavours, alongside exclusive weekly specials that give visitors something new to look out for on repeat visits.
It is an option for an afternoon treat, a dessert after dinner or a quick stop while walking around the neighbourhood. The changing specials also make it worth checking the shop’s latest updates if you enjoy trying different flavours rather than sticking to the same order each time.
Where: Al Zeina, Al Raha Beach
Dlish brings together speciality coffee, sandwiches and desserts at Al Qana. Its mix of savoury and sweet options makes it suitable for different occasions, whether you want to grab a sandwich, meet a friend for coffee or finish your visit with a dessert.
The cafe offers an alternative for visitors who want something lighter than a full restaurant meal while exploring the waterfront destination. If you are planning a visit, check the current menu to see which desserts, sandwiches and coffee options are available.
Where: Al Qana, Abu Dhabi
Aelos serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside breakfast, lunch and coffee options in Masdar City. The range gives visitors a choice between starting the day with breakfast, sitting down for a meal or stopping for a coffee during a busy afternoon.
Its location makes it an option for people who live, work or study in the area and are looking for somewhere new to eat. The Mediterranean-inspired menu also gives the cafe a distinct direction within the city’s growing casual dining scene. Check the current menu for details of the dishes and drinks available.
Where: Masdar City, Abu Dhabi
Located within Masdar Park, Doum House is a speciality cafe serving beverages, desserts and freshly baked goods. Its setting makes it an option for visitors who want to take a break while spending time outdoors, whether they are meeting friends or stopping for a coffee and something sweet.
The combination of drinks, desserts and baked goods means there are options for different times of the day, from a morning coffee to an afternoon treat. For anyone exploring Masdar City, Doum House adds another cafe to consider when planning a casual stop in the area.
Where: Masdar Park, Masdar City
From bagels and speciality coffee to French pastries and Greek dining, these openings offer more places to explore across Abu Dhabi. Before heading out, check each venue’s official social media pages or website for the latest opening hours, menu details and booking information.