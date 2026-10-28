From busy shifts to team leadership, hospitality builds skills that last beyond café work
Working in a café or restaurant may seem straightforward from the customer’s side of the counter, but behind every order is a combination of communication, teamwork, time management and problem-solving.
For those working in hospitality, these skills are often developed through everyday experiences, from handling a busy shift to resolving a customer complaint or helping a colleague navigate a difficult situation. Over time, these experiences can shape how people communicate, make decisions and work with others, both professionally and personally.
With 12 years of experience across different cafés and restaurants, Seyyed Tareq is currently a store supervisor at Nostalgia Cafe in Abu Dhabi. He also specialises in beverage menu development and café brand creation. Catherine Cequeña, who has 14 years of experience in customer service, is currently an operations manager at Mill Cafe in Abu Dhabi.
Both professionals say hospitality offers lessons that extend beyond the daily responsibilities of serving customers, preparing orders and managing operations.
“I learned a lot from working in cafés, especially teamwork, patience, communication, and time management,” Seyyed Tareq said in an interview with Gulf News.
“You meet different people every day, and every day brings a new challenge. It teaches you how to deal with people and find solutions,” Seyyed Tareq said.
Catherine Cequeña similarly believes the industry helps people develop a broad set of professional and personal skills.
“Working in cafés and restaurants teaches you much more than preparing food, serving customers or managing daily operations,” Catherine Cequeña said. “It develops essential life and professional skills, including leadership, communication, teamwork, problem-solving, time management, adaptability and business management.”
One of the most valuable skills developed in hospitality is communication. Employees regularly interact with customers, colleagues and managers, often while juggling several responsibilities at once.
For Seyyed Tareq, learning to listen carefully and communicate respectfully has been an important part of his professional development.
“When I started working in hospitality, I learned that communication is very important,” Seyyed Tareq said. “You need to understand customers, listen to your team, and speak politely, even when things are difficult.”
Catherine Cequeña said her experience in customer service has also taught her to adapt the way she communicates depending on the person and situation.
“My communication skills have significantly improved. It taught me to communicate clearly, listen actively and adapt my approach to different people and situations,” Catherine Cequeña said.
“In cafés and restaurants, communication is essential because every part of the operation depends on coordination between employees, management, suppliers and customers,” Catherine Cequeña said.
The ability to listen, explain problems clearly and remain professional can also be useful in other workplaces, where collaboration and clear communication are essential.
A sudden rush of customers can quickly turn an ordinary shift into a demanding one. Orders need to be prepared, priorities managed and service maintained, all while the team works together to keep things running smoothly.
Seyyed Tareq said staying calm and identifying what needs attention first are central to managing pressure.
“Honestly, busy shifts can be stressful, but I try to stay calm and focus on what needs to be done first,” Seyyed Tareq said. “I support my team, communicate clearly, and make sure we don’t compromise on service quality,” Seyyed Tareq said.
He added that a manager’s attitude can influence the wider team.
“In my experience, when the leader stays calm, the team feels more confident too,” Seyyed Tareq said.
For Catherine Cequeña, managing pressure begins before the rush starts. Preparation and prioritisation help teams respond to demanding periods without losing sight of essential responsibilities.
“I prioritise tasks and manage time effectively. During peak hours, not every task can be completed simultaneously,” Catherine Cequeña said. “I focus on what needs immediate attention, such as food safety and urgent customer concerns,” Catherine Cequeña said.
She added that anticipating potential challenges, preparing supplies, checking stock levels and ensuring the team is ready before a busy period begins can help reduce pressure.
Their experiences highlight how planning, adaptability and clear communication can help employees manage competing demands. These skills are relevant to many professions, particularly those involving deadlines, teamwork or unexpected challenges.
Not every shift goes according to plan. Orders can go wrong, misunderstandings can happen and teams can encounter problems that require quick solutions.
Seyyed Tareq believes the way people respond to mistakes matters more than simply identifying who was responsible.
“One thing I learned from my experience is that mistakes can happen to anyone. What matters is how you handle them,” Seyyed Tareq said.
“Instead of blaming someone, I try to understand what went wrong and how we can avoid it next time,” Seyyed Tareq said.
Catherine Cequeña also credits her professional journey with teaching her the importance of learning from challenges and being willing to step outside her comfort zone. She said her earlier experience as a lifeguard played a significant role in shaping her approach to work and leadership.
“It taught me that growth comes from being willing to learn, adapting to challenges, and embracing opportunities even when they take you outside your comfort zone,” Catherine Cequeña said.
She added that this experience influenced how she approaches responsibility and supports others, particularly when situations become challenging.
Together, their perspectives highlight the importance of taking responsibility, learning from setbacks and finding practical solutions rather than focusing on blame.
Moving into management brings a different set of responsibilities. Beyond completing daily tasks, supervisors need to support their teams, address problems and help employees develop their own skills.
Seyyed Tareq said his experience taught him that effective leadership depends on respect and setting an example.
“Being a leader is not just about giving orders. You have to work with your team, understand their problems, and lead by example,” Seyyed Tareq said.
He believes that supporting employees and treating them fairly can help create a stronger team. When people feel respected and know they can ask for help, they may be better equipped to work together and maintain service standards.
For Catherine Cequeña, leadership is also shaped by experience, responsibility and a willingness to keep improving.
“Overall, my journey has taught me that leadership is built through experience, responsibility, and the willingness to keep improving,” Catherine Cequeña said.
“I have become more confident in making decisions, more understanding of other people, and more focused on helping the team succeed rather than focusing only on individual achievement,” Catherine Cequeña said.
Her perspective reflects how leadership develops through everyday decisions and interactions. Understanding colleagues’ challenges, communicating expectations and helping others improve are skills that can be valuable across industries.
Although these lessons are developed in cafés and restaurants, both professionals believe they can benefit people pursuing careers in other fields.
“Hospitality experience is useful in almost any career,” Seyyed Tareq said. “You learn how to communicate, solve problems, manage time, and work with different personalities. These skills can help you wherever you go,” Seyyed Tareq said.
Catherine Cequeña sees hospitality as a foundation for broader professional development, particularly because it requires employees to adapt to different environments and take responsibility for their work.
“I believe that hospitality is more than an industry; it is a foundation for personal and professional development,” Catherine Cequeña said.
“It teaches you how to understand people, adapt to different environments, take ownership of your responsibilities and work towards a shared objective,” Catherine Cequeña said.
She added that the ability to make decisions and solve problems when unexpected situations arise can be valuable in any career, especially in roles involving people management and working under pressure.
For young people entering the workforce, a first job in hospitality can offer opportunities to build confidence, learn professional discipline and understand how to work as part of a team.
Catherine Cequeña advises young people not to see their first job as a limit on what they can achieve in the future.
“No matter where you start does not define where you can go,” Catherine Cequeña said. “What matters is your willingness to learn and your attitude towards challenges, and your commitment to becoming better every day,” Catherine Cequeña said.
Seyyed Tareq similarly encourages newcomers to approach every role with patience and a willingness to learn.
“Don’t feel that any job is too small or that you know everything,” Seyyed Tareq said. “I’ve learned that experience takes time, and every challenge teaches you something,” Seyyed Tareq said.
In an industry where no two shifts are exactly alike, the lessons learned behind the counter can become skills that last throughout a career.