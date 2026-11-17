Four-day celebration to mark museum's first anniversary with engaging activities
Abu Dhabi: Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will mark its first anniversary by recognising public participation in its growing cultural and scientific offering, with the unveiling of names for its Tyrannosaurus rex and 25-metre blue whale specimens and the opening of a new interactive space for children.
The four-day programme, running from November 19 to 22, will bring together visitors, families and students through activities designed to encourage engagement with natural history, scientific discovery and the museum's collections.
Public invited to name the specimens
The specimen-naming initiative invited people across the UAE and beyond to propose names for the museum's dinosaur and blue whale exhibits.
A jury of museum experts selected the winning entries, which will be permanently displayed alongside the specimens when they are revealed on November 22, the museum's official anniversary.
The initiative highlights the museum's efforts to involve the public in its activities and make its collections more accessible to audiences beyond its galleries.
Professor Peter C. Kjærgaard, Director of Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, said the first anniversary was an opportunity to celebrate the communities that had been part of the museum's journey.
Another key development will be the opening of Curiosity Lab, a permanent interactive space designed for children aged three and above and their families.
New Curiosity Lab to introduce children to natural world
Opening on November 22, the space will introduce younger visitors to different aspects of the natural world through hands-on learning and exploration.
Its first edition, titled Into the Micro World, will focus on insects, plants and minerals, allowing children to explore them through microscopes, tactile stations and creative activities.
The experience will also feature large-scale macro photography by Emirati photographer Yousef Al Habshi.
The anniversary programme will begin on November 19 with a School Takeover, giving students the opportunity to step into the roles of museum staff and experience the work carried out in the galleries and behind the scenes. The day will also include a dedicated celebration for museum members.
On November 20, Curiosity After Dark will offer an after-hours experience featuring activities, entertainment and interactive experiences inside and outside the museum.
Saturday, November 21, will feature a programme of family activities, including opportunities to meet the museum's scientists, join guided tours and take part in interactive workshops across its galleries, atrium and other visitor spaces.
Exhibitions, research and public engagement
Over the past year, the museum had worked to make science, research and discovery accessible to everyone, while inspiring people of different ages to explore and better understand the natural world, he said.
Since opening in November 2025, the museum has hosted a range of exhibitions and public programmes, including the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year, March of the Triceratops and LEGO® SHOWS Natural Brickstory.
One of its notable first-year highlights was the display of Lucy, one of the most complete specimens of Australopithecus afarensis ever discovered, on loan from Ethiopia. The museum also welcomed Lucy's discoverer, Professor Donald Johanson.
The museum also participated in the global City Nature Challenge, encouraging residents to document Abu Dhabi's biodiversity and contribute observations to scientific research.
The anniversary forms part of a wider season of milestones across Saadiyat Cultural District. Visitors can use the Museum Pass to explore the district's cultural attractions.
How to access
Access to Curiosity Lab will be included with general museum admission from November 22. Children aged 18 and under receive free admission and complimentary Young Explorer Museum membership.
The anniversary celebrations will run from November 19 to 22. Further programme details and booking information are available at nhmad.ae.