My 15-year-old, who plays volleyball, teamed up with one of my 11-year-old twins, who plays football, and the two powered through the waters with enviable ease. Meanwhile, I was in another kayak with my other 11-year-old twin, being gently pulled along by our wonderful guide. Was it embarrassing? A little. But he couldn't have been kinder, taking photographs of us, helping us navigate the waters and allowing us to actually enjoy the stunning surroundings rather than worry about keeping up. And here's my message to fellow mothers who might be intimidated by the idea of kayaking: you don't have to be particularly fit to give it a go. This is Abu Dhabi, where the staff seem to have an extraordinary knack for making you feel comfortable and looked after. There's always someone willing to lend a helping hand.