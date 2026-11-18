From Ferrari World to an early-morning paddle through the mangroves, here’s what we did
Abu Dhabi: With UAE National Day coming up, if you have three days of leave to play with before you even count the weekend, I’d put Abu Dhabi on your list.
I spent three glorious days there with my children, twins aged 11 and daughter who's an angsty 15-year-old teen, in October and discovered that there’s so much to do with kids, and getting around is refreshingly easy. We managed to squeeze in a theme park, two museums and an aquarium, and still came home feeling as though we’d had a proper break. Anyone who has planned a family holiday will understand why that last part surprised me.
But what really makes Abu Dhabi special is its people. From the welcoming museum staff to the friendly faces we encountered at every stop, there’s a warmth and ease that makes travelling with children feel less like a logistical marathon and more like an actual holiday.
The attractions are impressive, but it’s the people who make the experience memorable.
Plus, we had the most wonderful guide, Gazelle, who was warm, friendly, thoughtful and endlessly patient with my children. No question was too silly, and she took the time to explain things to them without ever making us feel rushed. She made the entire experience that much more enjoyable.
And here's my biggest pro tip for families planning a trip to Abu Dhabi: get yourself a good guide. The museums, theme parks and attractions are impressive, but having someone like Gazelle, who genuinely enjoys engaging with children, can make all the difference between a holiday that feels like hard work and one that actually feels like a break.
Ferrari World is worth giving most of an afternoon. The hour I’d most like to do again, though, was the one we spent kayaking in Jubail Mangrove Park. Here’s how we made both fit, along with a few things that made the trip easier.
The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi invited us for the weekend and arranged our pick-up from Dubai. We left at 11am and were checking in at Jumeirah Saadiyat Island by 12.15pm. Having someone else take care of the driving was a treat, but the bit I’d copy on any family trip is the free hour we had before lunch. It gave us time to put our bags down and settle in.
We had lunch at 1.30pm at Fouquet’s, the French brasserie inside Louvre Abu Dhabi, and went into the galleries at 2.30pm. I’d happily do those two together again. During our visit, the Louvre had an interactive exhibition on the history of board games, a subject that gives children an immediate way into a museum full of unfamiliar objects.
By 4.15pm, we were at the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, going from what humans have made to what was here long before us. Our October trip coincided with a temporary LEGO exhibition that included a life-size brick T. rex. We finished the day with dinner by the sea at Blue in Mamsha Al Saadiyat.
The hack: Keep your first day on Saadiyat. Lunch at Fouquet’s, the Louvre, the Natural History Museum and dinner at Mamsha are all on the island. If your children like to linger, pick one museum as your main stop and give yourself the option of a shorter visit to the other. If you’re booking an early lunch, confirm hotel check-in or bag drop first.
We started our day at Jubail Mangrove Park, getting there in the morning before the heat set in. And while kayaking through the mangroves sounds wonderfully relaxing on paper, here's a fair warning: it can be exhausting. I don't do much cardio, and paddling took more out of me than I had bargained for.
My 15-year-old, who plays volleyball, teamed up with one of my 11-year-old twins, who plays football, and the two powered through the waters with enviable ease. Meanwhile, I was in another kayak with my other 11-year-old twin, being gently pulled along by our wonderful guide. Was it embarrassing? A little. But he couldn't have been kinder, taking photographs of us, helping us navigate the waters and allowing us to actually enjoy the stunning surroundings rather than worry about keeping up. And here's my message to fellow mothers who might be intimidated by the idea of kayaking: you don't have to be particularly fit to give it a go. This is Abu Dhabi, where the staff seem to have an extraordinary knack for making you feel comfortable and looked after. There's always someone willing to lend a helping hand.
From there, we headed to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, reaching around noon and stopping for lunch inside the park at 2pm. I'd set aside three to four hours, as we did. The big rides are an obvious draw, but you'll want time to look around, take a lunch break and account for queues. If your children are already making a list of rides, check their heights against the ride requirements before anyone gets too attached to the idea of their first roller coaster.
We went back to the hotel to change before an 8pm dinner for some great steak at Argentinian restaurant Mate. I was glad we’d left that gap. It’s much easier to enjoy dinner when everyone is out of their wet shoes.
The hack: If you’re planning Ferrari World and Jubail on the same day, book the kayak first and work backwards. Ask the operator about tide timings, the latest check-in time and the age requirements for children. Then set a time to leave Ferrari World so a last-minute ride queue doesn’t eat into your paddle. Keep a towel, change of clothes, dry shoes and a bag for wet gear in one tote you can lift straight out of the car.
We had breakfast at the hotel, checked out at noon and reached The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi at 12.30pm. It was an easy last stop before the drive back to Dubai. We had about 90 minutes for the underwater tunnel, sharks and rays, and the indoor rainforest before leaving at 2pm.
The hack: Save one outing for checkout day. At the aquarium, ask your children what they most want to see and make that your first priority. If you’re driving, keep water, a snack and anything you’ll need for the journey home within reach when you load the boot.
For the National Day break, check holiday opening hours and last admission times before you book. If you’re pricing up a family pass, compare what it actually covers against the stops you plan to make. And if you only have two days, I’d keep Saadiyat for one and Ferrari World and Jubail for the other. I’d leave the last hour of that second afternoon exactly as we spent it, out on the water.