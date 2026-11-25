Ferrari's live engine roar performance in Abu Dhabi, days before the season finale
Abu Dhbai: Three Scuderia Ferrari HP formula 1 cars will bring their distinctive engine roars together at the FanZone, as part of the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2026 celebrations, turning up the volume with Symphony of Speed.
The performance takes place on December 3 at 5:30 PM, with Ferrari World Yas Island's FanZone transformed into an outdoor stage.
Each of the three cars has its own voice, and the show is designed to set those contrasting sounds against one another as a celebration of the power, passion and engineering that define Ferrari's racing heritage.
The experience is expected to provide the visitors with a live performance that transforms the unmistakable roar of Scuderia Ferrari HP Formula1 cars into a spectacle of sound and speed, inviting guests to Find that Ferrari feeling like ever before.
The access to the FanZone is complimentary, hence fans without the Grand Prix tickets can still experience the headline event.
The performance falls ahead of Grand Prix weekend, as the world's attention turns to Yas Island for the finale of the Formula 1 season. However, the FanZone programme continues throughout Grand Prix weekend, with live race broadcasts, a tyre-change challenge and other interactive activities for visitors of all ages.
The race weekend this year is 4th to 6th December, with the final race on Sunday, 6 December 2026.