This follows a race-week line-up that includes Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Lopez and more
Imagine Dragons will play an exclusive acoustic show at House 44 on Friday 4 December, during the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The invitation-only performance is part of Yasalam Unplugged, a new event this year. House 44 is a hospitality space in the F1 Paddock Club, created by F1, Lewis Hamilton and Soho House.
The Grammy-winning band, known for Believer, Thunder and Whatever It Takes, will play a stripped-back set. They’ll also headline the After-Race Concerts at Etihad Live the following night, Saturday 5 December.
This follows a race-week line-up that includes Andrea Bocelli, Kings of Leon, Lewis Capaldi, Jennifer Lopez, The Chainsmokers, The Script and Anyma.
The After-Race Concerts are open only to Grand Prix ticket holders, with Golden Circle upgrades available. Yasalam Classics and the Official After-Party are ticketed separately, and the DJ sets at 16/360 need a venue ticket.
Race week line-up
Andrea Bocelli – Yasalam Classics
When: Wednesday 2 December
Where: Etihad Arena
Kings of Leon & Lewis Capaldi – After-Race Concert
When: Thursday 3 December
Where: Etihad Live
Imagine Dragons – Yasalam Unplugged (invitation only)
When: Friday 4 December
Where: House 44, F1 Paddock Club
Jennifer Lopez – After-Race Concert
When: Friday 4 December
Where: Etihad Live
Anyma presents ÆDEN – Official After-Party
When: Friday 4 December
Where: Yas Gateway Park
Imagine Dragons – After-Race Concert
When: Saturday 5 December
Where: Etihad Live
The Chainsmokers & The Script – After-Race Concert
When: Sunday 6 December
Where: Etihad Live
Shimza, CamelPhat, Black Coffee – DJ sets
When: Friday 4, Saturday 5, Sunday 6 December
Where: 16/360
Tickets: abudhabigp.com