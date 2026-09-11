Why this European family finds Abu Dhabi safer, calmer and more kid-friendly
Dubai: When German-Portuguese expat Yasmine Haak-Islow moved to Abu Dhabi two years ago with her husband and three kids, she wasn't sure the city would feel like home. Today, she has a running list of favourite parks, beaches and family spots she can't stop recommending.
She's not alone. Abu Dhabi consistently ranks among the safest cities in the world and scores high on quality of life and the numbers back it up, with satisfaction with family life at 78.4 per cent, according to the Department of Community Development (DCD).
Yasmine, who works part-time as an assistant teacher at the German International School in Abu Dhabi, shares glimpses of that life on Instagram, from weekend outings to hidden family gems. While she says she's still discovering the emirate, her list of go-to spots to eat, shop and unwind is already long.
This is part of Gulf News' My Abu Dhabi column, where we ask everyday residents about their favourite places and why they call the emirate home because who better to be Abu Dhabi's tourism ambassadors than its own residents?
My list could honestly go on forever. I’m still discovering Abu Dhabi and finding new places to explore with my family, so it is difficult to narrow it down. But if I had to recommend a few places to someone who is new to the emirate, these are some of the places I would definitely suggest.
Hudayriyat Island is one of my favourites because there is so much to do there. There are activities and places to eat, but sometimes we simply walk along the beach together. When the weather is good, that is one of my favourite things to do. Abu Dhabi’s beaches have such beautiful, vibrant turquoise water, and that is one of the things I love most about living here.
The Heritage Village has to be one of my favourite places too. It feels like stepping back in time, while also giving you the chance to learn more about Emirati life and culture. And, of course, you get a great view of Abu Dhabi from there too.
I love Abu Dhabi’s parks, particularly Umm Al Emarat Park, Masdar Park and Rabdan Park. Umm Al Emarat is bigger and has so much to do, including the Botanic Garden, Children’s Garden and amphitheatre. There is always something to keep the children interested.
The mangroves are another part of Abu Dhabi that I really love. They are remarkably well preserved, and gliding through them by kayak or on a boat offers a tranquil experience. The Eastern Mangroves is another great place to visit, with a lovely promenade where you can enjoy a walk while taking in the views.
I've really wanted to try the traditional abra ride at Shangri-La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, it takes you through the resort's waterways, kind of like a mini Venice.
Al Qana is one of our favourites because it has a little bit of everything. There is the aquarium, indoor activities, restaurants and cafés, so it is an easy place to spend the day together.
The Abu Dhabi Children’s Library at Qasr Al Hosn is a lovely option, especially because it is free and very family-friendly. The Saadiyat Cultural District is one of my favourite areas, particularly when the weather is nice and you can simply walk around and take in the surroundings.
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque would definitely be on my list. I think it is one of the best places to start when exploring Abu Dhabi. It is calm, beautiful and peaceful, and there is something very special about being there.
Cheese Shawarma is one of our favourites, and not just because the food is good. Every time we go, the staff are so sweet with my children. They talk to them, interact with them and make them feel welcome. My kids are always happy to see them, and that makes the experience special for us as a family.
Huqqabaz is another favourite. It is a great Turkish restaurant and a lovely place to relax and catch up with friends. I also like Let’s Café. They have a great bakery, good coffee and some healthy options, so there is something for everyone.
Abu Dhabi has so many great malls, but when I am looking for a good deal, I really like shopping around the Mussafah area.
You can find some great prices there, particularly for home décor. Al Fan Emirates is another place I like because you can find almost everything you need at a good price.
We also visit Mina Fish Market and the Fruit and Vegetable Market quite often. I really enjoy shopping there because the produce is fresh, but it is also the experience of going to the markets and choosing everything that makes it fun.
Apart from all the great places, I think what I cherish most about Abu Dhabi is the sense of calm and peace. Life feels more balanced here, and I especially appreciate how family-friendly the emirate is. When I compare it with back home, I find that restaurants and public places here are much more accommodating towards children.
Families are given priority, people are happy to interact with children and you can really see it in the way children are treated when you are out in public.
Back home, we would often have to research whether somewhere was family-friendly before going out. In Abu Dhabi, I don't feel like I have to worry about that. I can go out with my children and feel that they are welcome.
You really don't need to spend a lot of money to enjoy Abu Dhabi as a family.
Of course, there are theme parks and other attractions that can be expensive, but those aren't things we do all the time. Abu Dhabi has so many beautiful parks and beaches, with some of the cleanest surroundings and most beautiful blue waters.
Once the weather gets better, we are going to spend most of our time outdoors, and many of the places we enjoy are free. For me, it is really about planning and finding activities that your children will enjoy. You don't always need to spend a lot of money to make great family memories here.