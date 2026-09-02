Living the Abu Dhabi life: What does it cost to raise a family in the capital

From housing and school fees to groceries, transport, and insurance, the biggest expenses can quickly add up. But residents who have built their lives in Abu Dhabi say careful budgeting can allow families to enjoy the city while preparing for the future.

Long-term residents have noted that the key to enjoying the capital while staying financially secure is to plan around essential needs first, save consistently, and make the most of the many family-friendly experiences that do not come with a hefty price tag.

Dubai: For families living in Abu Dhabi, having a good quality of life does not necessarily mean spending more.

“The biggest costs or expenses in Abu Dhabi is the housing rent,” Zienelabeden told Gulf News, putting her annual rent at around Dh60,000. Education can also reach about Dh50,000 a year, depending on the children's requirements.

Ameena Centeno-Zienelabeden, an executive housekeeper who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 26 years, estimates her family's monthly housing cost at around Dh5,000 to Dh7,000, with groceries costing about Dh2,000, and utilities between Dh750 and Dh1,000.

For most families, accommodation has been one of the largest monthly expenses, followed closely by education.

His estimate has included Dh8,000 to Dh15,000-plus for housing, Dh3,000 to Dh5,000 for food and groceries, and Dh4,000 to Dh10,000-plus for schooling for two children. Nursery or childcare could add another Dh2,000 to Dh5,000.

Rolly Brucales, managing director of Off The Hook, who has spent 22 years in Abu Dhabi, estimates that a family of five with two school-age children and one child in nursery could spend Dh21,000 to Dh43,000 or more a month, depending on their choices.

“Costs can vary considerably depending on the neighbourhood, type of home, school, age of the children, and the family’s lifestyle,” shared Brucales.

He has stressed that these are planning estimates rather than a fixed cost-of-living benchmark.

His family spends around Dh7,000 a month on a two-bedroom home and about Dh4,000 on food and groceries, with most meals prepared at home. Leisure and family activities have accounted for around Dh2,000 a month.

“Families should first prioritise housing, education, food, transportation, and savings, and then set aside a reasonable amount for dining, travel, and leisure,” explained Halibas.

For Alfonso Halibas III, a senior IT analyst who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 18 years, the most important principle is to make sure lifestyle spending does not overtake household income.

Annual expenses such as school-related costs, insurance, vehicle registration, holidays, and home maintenance should also be divided into monthly amounts and included in the household budget.

He has estimated that a family of four with one child in private school could require a core budget of around Dh14,000 to Dh20,000 or more per month, before substantial savings, holidays, loan repayments, and other commitments.

“An increase in income should also be an opportunity to increase savings and investments, not simply expenses,” exclaimed Halibas.

Zienelabeden has recommended automatically saving every month before spending on non-essential items. Brucales has encouraged building an emergency fund covering around six months of essential expenses, while Halibas also advised families to maintain three to six months of emergency savings.

One message comes through consistently from Abu Dhabi residents, savings should not be whatever is left at the end of the month. Instead, it should be treated as a regular household expense.

For families with children, education has been a long-term financial commitment rather than just another monthly bill.

The same principle has applied to education. Parents should consider what they can comfortably sustain over several years rather than choosing a school just because it has been perceived as prestigious.

Her advice is to plan school expenses years ahead, particularly for families with more than one child, while keeping credit card debt and other expensive borrowing under control.

“Try to become financially secure. Not only here but anywhere we go,” stated Zienelabeden.

A bigger or more prestigious home can have a major impact on a family's finances. Zienelabeden has urged families to choose accommodation based on their actual needs rather than status.

“Financial planning should not mean postponing life until retirement. Make time for your family, create memories, and enjoy what Abu Dhabi has to offer,” said Brucales.

Similarly, Brucales has pointed to the city's beaches, parks, restaurants, and cultural experiences as ways families can spend meaningful time together.

Despite the significant costs associated with housing and education, residents have bared that Abu Dhabi offers plenty of opportunities for families to enjoy themselves without spending heavily.

Knowing where the money goes has helped the family save, invest, and prepare for the future.

His household spends around Dh21,000 to Dh25,000 a month, including Dh10,000 for rent, Dh4,000 to Dh6,000 for food, groceries, and dining, Dh3,758 for insurance, Dh1,500 to Dh3,000 on lifestyle and shopping, Dh900 to Dh1,100 on utilities, and Dh700 to Dh1,200 on transportation.

Renante Abellanosa, a lead project control specialist who has lived in Abu Dhabi for 15 years, has included insurance among his family's regular expenses.

A household budget should also include protection against expenses that may not arise every month. Health insurance, vehicle costs, home maintenance, and other unexpected bills can put pressure on families that have planned only for routine expenses.

“Abu Dhabi is no longer just the place where I work. It has become our second home,” remarked Abellanos.

For Abellanosa, the capital has become more than a place to work.

Financial planning has been ultimately about building a secure and happy family life. Safety and stability have been repeatedly highlighted as among Abu Dhabi's biggest advantages.

The UAE's tax-friendly environment can also give families greater scope to save and invest when their finances are managed responsibly.

On the other hand, Halibas has mentioned that the city's multicultural environment gives children an opportunity to grow up interacting with people from different nationalities and cultures.

Abellanosa has put the idea even more simply, “Enjoy today, but always prepare for tomorrow.”

Zienelabeden has stressed that families should budget for experiences as well as material needs, while teaching children early about saving and responsible spending.

After decades in Abu Dhabi, the residents’ advice has been less about cutting costs at every opportunity and more about making sensible choices.

The common message from Abu Dhabi's long-term residents is that families do not have to sacrifice quality of life to achieve financial security. The goal has been to spend wisely on what matters, save consistently, avoid unnecessary debt, and enjoy the opportunities the capital offers.

And for Halibas, the priority has been to live comfortably without allowing lifestyle inflation to consume every additional dirham earned.

For Brucales, financial success is not simply about earning more money. It has been about creating a stable environment where families feel secure, children have opportunities, and parents still have time to enjoy life together.

Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, expatriate communities, and Filipinos at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.