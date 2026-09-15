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Iran war has cost US $38b, Congressional Budget Office says

Nonpartisan report details Pentagon spending surge in Iran conflict

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AFP
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Iran war has cost US $38b, Congressional Budget Office says

The war with Iran has cost the United States around $38 billion as of August 1, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said Tuesday, estimating monthly expenses could rise by billions if the conflict wears on.

"As of August 1, 2026, the armed conflict with Iran has cost (the Department of Defense) approximately $38 billion," said the CBO in a report, referring to the war that started after US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran from late February.

It added that depending on the intensity of violence, costs per month could range between $2-$3 billion or more if the conflict continued.

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