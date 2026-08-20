US warns allies, China to back economic war on Iran

Washington vows historic sanctions drive, warns nations they’re ‘with us or against us’
Washington: The United States on Thursday warned allies and China alike to join President Donald Trump's new campaign to isolate the Iranian economy and "collapse" the government in Tehran.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments underscored how Trump is shifting to economic rather than military pressure on Tehran as his unpopular war drags towards the six-month mark.
Under pressure at home over the impact of the war and with crucial midterm elections looming, Trump had on Wednesday promised the "most crushing" economic operation ever against Iran.
"It is going to work in Iran and we are going to collapse this regime," Bessent told US broadcaster CNBC.
Bessent underlined that Washington expects both allies and rivals to join the ramped-up campaign on Iran.
"This is going to be the greatest coordinated economic isolation in the history of the world. And we are going to them and saying you are either with us or against us," he added in a message to allies.
Asked whether the United States would pressure China, Bessent said that "many conversations are best to have in private," but called on Beijing "to get with the program."
Chinese President Xi Jinping is due to visit the White House on September 24 when the topic of Iran is sure to come up, as it did when Trump travelled to Beijing for a summit in May.
Bessent said the economic plan meant the United States is less likely to have to return to heavy military operations against Iran.
"If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart, but I will emphasize that is for now," Bessent said.
The US treasury chief said he would give further details of the economic measures against Iran during a press conference on Monday.