Escape the City’s Hustle at Khalifa Park’s Green Retreat
After a week spent keeping pace with work, the weekend invites you to find a gentler rhythm, and a little balance, among the green spaces of a park.
“My favourite time to visit is in the evening. Every time I come here, it feels like I’m visiting a new place,” said Anisya R., a content creator who spends her weekends at the park.
Beyond its stretches of green, Khalifa Park adds other shades to a day out: a little discovery at the Maritime Museum, the simple pleasure of a train ride for children and a splash of play at Murjan Splash Park. Together, they weave a patchwork of experiences, with something for visitors of every age.
The entrance fee feels worthwhile considering what the park offers.Jaya Vishnuvardhan Raju Derangula, a registered Nurse
Derangula says the Khalifa Park felt different from other parks because of its combination of greenery, recreational facilities. To him, the museum was the biggest highlight, a place that draws more attention to the history of UAE.
“I especially liked the audio guides that explain the different museum sections and exhibits, making the experience more informative and interesting,” he added.
Beyond the museum, the park’s mix of attractions gives families plenty of ways to spend time together.
For a family of three, the destination is where they plan their weekend. One destination for a barbecue night with your extended family, but you don’t have to convince your toddlers because they are already aware of what all to choose from.
With affordable tickets, they can plan their recreational activities and lay back relaxed while their children choose between the waterpark, train tour or even the small aquarium.
My two-year-old baby really enjoys this place, especially the rides and the train. He loves spending time here, and that makes us happy too. That’s why my husband and I bring our baby to Khalifa Park every weekend. It’s a wonderful place for family time.Anisya R., Abu Dhabi based content creator
Guests frequently praise the very affordable entry fee of Dh2.00 and low-cost museum/aquarium tickets for Dh5.00 extra as an exceptional bargain. While the visitors stayed indoors during the summer, the changing climate has been pushing them to explore these facilities for a run or even cycling.
For a first-time visitor browsing online reviews, Khalifa Park emerges as a world of small discoveries: the quiet of a library, stretches of green inviting a leisurely stroll, stories waiting to unfold in a museum and the whirl of amusement rides, a little of everything, weaved to plan a day out.
Weekdays are calm with only the whispers of wind filling the space, but weekends compensate with large groups gathering, with a menu of dishes, home cooked and carefully carried to the mats spread out on the grass.
If you are driving into Abu Dhabi from Dubai or the Yas Island, Khalifa Park is one of the first major green landscapes you see immediately after crossing the architectural Sheikh Zayed Bridge.
Its setting is only part of the appeal; visitors’ accounts offer a closer look at what draws them through the gates.
One may never think of how the space was built when they sit there, and that is where the actual story lies. The park was built in 2007 and is home to the Maritime Heritage Museum. Like others of its kind, the park was built to boost the city’s landscape and a picnic spot for visitors. Yet Khalifa Park often finds its way into content creators’ drafts among ‘the place to visit in Abu Dhabi’.
When asked about how she would describe the place to someone who has never been there before, Anisya said, “You can enjoy horse rides and experience the original train ride, the beautiful water fountain and the peaceful atmosphere. There are so many more experiences waiting for you at Khalifa Park."
Alongside their favourite experiences, visitors also have ideas for making a day at the park easier and more enjoyable.
Derangula pointed to the mini train station and added a suggestion he had in mind. “I would suggest displaying the toy train timings clearly on large boards at both entrances and at every train station.”
The idea came from his encounter with an elderly visitor who seemed so confused about the directions inside the park.
“Better directional signboards and clear maps would make the experience easier for elderly people and first-time visitors,” he added.
Anisya suggested adding more free play areas for children. Then she suggested having more affordable cafés or coffee shops where families could relax and enjoy refreshments, or even a swimming pool. She said these additions would make Khalifa Park even more enjoyable for families and children.
“It’s a perfect place for families to spend quality time together, and that’s why I personally prefer Khalifa Park over other parks in Abu Dhabi,” she added.
Don't worry about the parking, you will find one in the proximities of the park.