From Al Mamzar to Al Barsha, here's where to find playgrounds, and splash pads near you
Dubai: The weather is finally starting to turn, and that means one thing for parents in Dubai: it's park season again.
From big municipal parks with rides and beaches to free neighbourhood pond parks with playgrounds, there's an outdoor space for families in almost every part of the city. Most charge Dh5 or less to get in, and many are free.
Here's where to go, area by area.
Dubai's large public parks are run by Dubai Municipality. Most open at 8am and close at 10pm, staying open later at weekends. Timings can change on public holidays, so it's worth checking the Dubai Municipality app before you go.
Children aged two and under and People of Determination usually enter public parks for free. Some parks take payment by Nol card at the gate, so it helps to carry one.
Daytime temperatures in October can still climb into the mid-30s Celsius, so late afternoon and evening visits are the most comfortable for young children.
One of the city's best-known picnic spots, Zabeel Park has wide lawns, playgrounds and plenty of space for kids to run around. It's also home to the Dubai Frame, which needs a separate ticket.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Zabeel, off Sheikh Zayed Road (nearest Metro: Max, Red Line)
Price: Dh5 per person
Stretching along Dubai Creek, this park combines green space and play areas with views of the water. Children's City and Dubai Dolphinarium are inside the park, but both are ticketed separately.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Umm Hurair 2 (nearest Metro: Dubai Healthcare City, Green Line)
Price: Dh5 per person
This 106-hectare park combines sandy beaches, lawns and playgrounds, making it a good choice for a full day out. There are also swimming pools, which cost Dh10 for adults and Dh5 for children, along with chalets that can be booked for the day.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Al Mamzar, near the Sharjah border (nearest Metro: Al Qiyadah, Green Line)
Price: Dh5 per person, Dh30 per car
A neighbourhood park built around a central pond, with playgrounds, jogging and cycling tracks, and outdoor fitness equipment. Free parking is available near the gates.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Al Nahda 2
Price: Free
A quieter community park with a children's play area, walking tracks and picnic spots. No tickets or registration are needed.
When: Daily, following Dubai Municipality park timings
Where: Al Qusais
Price: Free
Dubai's woodland park is known for its trees, sandy picnic areas and barbecue spots. Kids can enjoy the playgrounds and a train ride around the park, which costs Dh2. Aventura Parks, an adventure and zipline park, is also inside, but it's ticketed separately. Payment at the gate is by Nol card.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Al Khawaneej Street, Mirdif
Price: Dh3 per person, Dh10 per car
The gardens, lake and play area are free to explore. Two attractions inside, the Cave of Miracles and the Glass House, charge a small separate fee.
When: Daily
Where: Al Khawaneej
Price: Free (separate fee for the Cave of Miracles and Glass House)
One of Dubai's oldest parks, Safa Park sits next to the Dubai Water Canal and has playgrounds, open lawns and a train ride. It also has a fenced ladies' area with its own entrances.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Al Wasl (nearest Metro: Business Bay, Red Line)
Price: Dh3 per person; free parking
A small, quiet neighbourhood park near the junction of Hessa Street and Al Sufouh Road, with two shaded play areas.
When: Daily
Where: Al Sufouh
Price: Free
Spread over around 20 hectares, this park has three shaded playground zones, a large pond, cycling paths, sports courts and an outdoor gym. Barbecues aren't allowed.
When: Daily from 8am
Where: Al Barsha 2
Price: Free
Running beneath the Palm Monorail, this park has several play areas, a 3.2-kilometre jogging track, labelled native plants, and cafes nearby. It's also one of Dubai's few dog-friendly public parks.
When: Open 24 hours
Where: Palm Jumeirah
Price: Free; free parking
Tucked behind the towers of Jumeirah Lakes Towers, this community park is split into zones, including one for babies and toddlers with swings.
When: Daily
Where: Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Price: Free
A large community park with shaded play areas, sports courts, running tracks and a dog park. Paid attractions include a splash park, a skate park and an ice rink, with a day pass covering all of them.
When: Daily
Where: Dubai Hills Estate
Price: Free entry; day pass for attractions Dh55 for residents, Dh85 for non-residents
This community park has a playground, a splash pad, a carousel, a family train and large lawns. Entry is free, but the attractions are paid.
When: Daily (attractions from late morning)
Where: Town Square, Dubailand
Price: Free entry; separate fees for rides and the splash pad