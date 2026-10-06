Start smart. Get there right as the gates open, or just before sunset. You'll catch the park in that golden twilight before the lights fully come on, and you'll be a step ahead of the evening rush. I'd really recommend seeing Global Village in daylight at least once. The colourful lights at night are what everyone talks about, but there's something calm and peaceful about walking through the pavilions before the crowds arrive.

Go counter-clockwise, or start from the far ends. Most visitors cluster around the pavilions nearest the main gate first. If the layout stays similar to last season, begin your walk from the edges, around Japan and Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, or the Africa pavilion, and work your way back. You'll beat most of the foot traffic.