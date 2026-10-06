Ticket prices, timings, pavilions and tips for making the most of Global Village Season 31
Dubai: The lights are coming back on at Global Village. Dubai's multicultural park reopens for its 31st season on Wednesday, October 14, with gates opening at 6pm on opening night.
Running until May 2027 under the theme A More Wonderful World, the new season brings back everything that keeps people returning year after year: country pavilions, street food from every corner of the world, rides, shopping and live shows every night. Last season alone featured 30 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 250 dining options.
Global Village has also promised new attractions this season, with more to be revealed around opening night.
Walking through the gates for the first time can feel exciting and overwhelming in equal measure. So, to help you make the most of your visit, here's how I'd approach it.
Where it is. Global Village is on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311). Driving is the easiest option for most families, but parking fills up quickly at weekends, so give yourself extra time.
Opening hours. According to the official website, the park is open from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am from Thursday to Saturday. Opening night, October 14, is the exception, with gates opening at 6pm.
Ticket prices. Entry costs Dh25 from Sunday to Thursday and Dh30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Rides and some attractions are paid separately, so budget for those if you have kids with you. In previous seasons, children under three, adults aged 65 and over, and People of Determination with one companion got in free.
For the regulars. If you know you'll be back more than once, VIP packs are on sale from Dh1,890 to Dh7,900, with perks such as extra entry tickets and parking. One lucky pack also holds a Dh31,000 surprise to mark Season 31.
Tuesdays. In past seasons, Tuesdays have been reserved for ladies and families, except on public holidays. Check the website before you go if you're planning a Tuesday visit.
When: From October 14, 2026, to May 2027
Where: Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311), Dubai
Price: Dh25 (Sunday to Thursday), Dh30 (Friday and Saturday) (these are pricing from Season 30, and Season 31 pricing will be announced soon)
If you're driving, you have plenty of options, from free spaces a short walk away to paid parking right by the gates. Your choice really comes down to how far you're happy to walk, and whether it's a weekday or a weekend.
Free parking near the gates
P1 and P3. Both are free and around 400 metres from the Gate of the World entrance.
P5. Also free, a little further out at about 450 metres from the Gate of the World.
These fill up fast, especially in the evening, so arriving early gives you the best chance of a spot.
Free overflow parking on busy days
P7 to P11. These free zones only open on weekends, public holidays and other busy days. They're about one kilometre from the Cultural Gate entrance, but you don't have to walk. You can hop on the free shuttle bus to the Cultural Gate, or take a rickshaw from Dh10.
Paid parking, if you'd rather be closer
Paid Parking 2. This is around 350 metres from the Happiness Gate entrance and costs Dh75 per day.
Paid Parking. This option costs Dh120 per day on both weekdays and weekends.
VIP Parking. It's free for VIP pack holders. Everyone else can park here for Dh200 per day.
Dedicated parking
POD Parking. There are dedicated spaces for People of Determination.
Parking A. This is reserved for A Sticker holders.
You'll find directions to each zone on the "How to get to Global Village" page of the official website. If you'd rather skip the parking hunt altogether, taxis and buses also go to Global Village, and the same page has the details.
Start smart. Get there right as the gates open, or just before sunset. You'll catch the park in that golden twilight before the lights fully come on, and you'll be a step ahead of the evening rush. I'd really recommend seeing Global Village in daylight at least once. The colourful lights at night are what everyone talks about, but there's something calm and peaceful about walking through the pavilions before the crowds arrive.
Go counter-clockwise, or start from the far ends. Most visitors cluster around the pavilions nearest the main gate first. If the layout stays similar to last season, begin your walk from the edges, around Japan and Korea, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, or the Africa pavilion, and work your way back. You'll beat most of the foot traffic.
Hit the Carnaval just before sunset. Most people head to the rides after they've done the pavilions, which is exactly why queues get longer as the night goes on. I'd go between 6pm and 7pm instead, especially if you have kids or want to spend a few hours on the rides. Then, once it's dark, take a spin on the Ferris wheel or one of the other high rides. Seeing the whole park lit up from above is one of my favourite views in Dubai.
Every pavilion has its own character, but these have been my go-tos in past seasons:
Japan and Korea. This is the place for anything pop culture, from K-pop merchandise to the skincare products everyone's talking about.
India. Come for the handicrafts and textiles, stay for the music, the dancing and, of course, the food.
Africa. Look out for the woodwork, musical instruments and tribal art. The natural beauty products are worth picking up too.
Turkey and Egypt. If you're decorating your home, this is where you'll find ornate lamps, carpets and brassware.
Yemen and Saudi Arabia. Head here for honey, dates and spices. They also make easy gifts to take home.
There's plenty more to explore beyond the pavilions this season, too. Gardens of the World, a landscaped walk linking the Egypt and China pavilions, is back, along with Dragon Kingdom, a walk-through attraction with 11 themed rooms. Little ones can burn off energy at The Little Wonderers, the indoor adventure park at Carnaval.
Global Village packed more than 40,000 shows and entertainment experiences into Season 30. This year, you can again expect weekly parades and fireworks, along with daily performances across the pavilions and on the main stage.
Check the schedule first. Look at show times on the Global Village website or app when you arrive, and plan your walk around the performances you don't want to miss.
Use street shows as breaks. Drummers and street performers pop up across the park. They're the perfect excuse to stop, rest your feet and watch for a few minutes.
Find your fireworks spot. Fireworks usually happen later in the evening, so head somewhere open with a clear view of the sky before they start.
With hundreds of food stalls, choosing what to eat might be the hardest decision of the night. My advice is to plan for three or four small bites rather than one big meal, and share as you go. You'll get to try far more that way.
Social media can be helpful, but it can also be misleading. A dish that goes viral won't necessarily suit your taste, so read the menus, ask questions and don't be afraid to try something you've never heard of.
Last season, these were the food areas I kept going back to:
Floating Market. East Asian street food along the canal, with the light-up dragon as your backdrop. Last season, chicken skewers started from Dh5 and most dishes were around Dh45 to Dh50, so a meal and drinks for two came to about Dh90 to Dh120. It's pricier than other areas, but the portions are generous.
Happiness Street. This is the place for food you can eat on the go. Last season, a lobster roll cost Dh40 and a portion of luqaimat was Dh35, both big enough for two people to share.
Dessert District. A candy-themed area with cupcake-shaped tables and colourful chairs, for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Indian Chaat Bazaar. From pani puri to aloo tikki, this is where to come for chaat. If you're in a group, order a few different plates and share.
Stalls and prices can change from season to season, so treat these as a starting point rather than a set menu.
Visit on a weekday. Sunday to Thursday is quieter than the weekend, and entry is Dh5 cheaper.
Download the Global Village app. It has the map, show times and updates in one place.
Carry some smaller notes. Not every vendor takes cards.
Don't buy at the first kiosk. You'll often find the same souvenirs at several stalls, so walk around and compare prices first.
Wear comfortable shoes and bring a power bank. You'll easily walk for hours, and your phone will be working hard taking photos.
Build your night around one must-see. Whether it's a pavilion, a show or the fireworks, planning around it stops you zigzagging across the park.
Know where to rest. Restrooms, prayer rooms and seating are spread across the park, so don't leave it until the last minute.
Only buy tickets from official channels. Fake ticket sites tend to appear every season, so stick to the Global Village website or app.
Finally, don't stress about seeing everything in one night. With the season running until May, there's plenty of time to come back, so slow down, explore at your own pace and enjoy it.