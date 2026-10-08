A new roller coaster, two new anchor shows and fresh restaurants arrive on October 14
Dubai: Global Village opens its 31st season in less than a week, and organisers have now revealed what's new.
The Dubai attraction reopens at 6pm on Wednesday, October 14. This season includes a new roller coaster, two new anchor shows, new restaurants, a passport for children and several changes to parking and entry.
Here's what visitors can expect.
Season 31 has 29 pavilions representing more than 90 cultures, along with more than 3,500 shopping outlets.
The Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan Pavilion have been refreshed, while the Syria and Kuwait pavilions return with new façades.
There's also a newly designed Season 31 Passport, plus a separate Kids Passport for younger visitors. Every pavilion has a stamping station, so visitors can collect a stamp as they move around the site.
The Gardens of the World return with updated design elements. The Cultural Gate at the entrance now has new LED lighting, and the Sharjah tunnel leading into Global Village has a new theme.
The Dessert District has also been given a new façade.
Global Village has more than 250 dining options this season. New additions include Trabzon Turkish Restaurant, and three new concepts are opening at Restaurant Plaza:
Robo Al Sham, serving Levantine food
Hawawshi Al Rabie, serving Egyptian dishes
Chicking, a fried chicken chain
Three new cafés are also opening: Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café.
Carnaval has more than 200 rides and games this season. The carts on the Festival Wheel have been redesigned.
Later in the season, Global Village will open Tokyo Rush, a new roller coaster with sharp turns and a loop. An opening date has not been announced.
Returning attractions include The Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City.
Around 40,000 shows are scheduled across the season.
Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back is a new stunt show. There are also two new anchor shows. Bollywood Idol follows two brothers on different paths, one chasing fame and the other focused on his studies, told through music and dance. Bank Heist is an acrobatic show inspired by true crime stories.
The anchor show Slam returns, and the Kids Theatre will again feature characters from Care Bears and PJ Masks.
Several changes aim to cut queues and traffic.
VIP parking users can now pay at new self-service machines before reaching the exit. There are also more Happiness Gate ticket counters and new directional signs in the parking zones. Bilingual Arabic and English signs have been added at the Gate of the World.
More Family POD washrooms have been added across the site. Global Village is also launching a WhatsApp chatbot that visitors can message for information and help during their visit.
After opening night, Global Village will run on the following schedule:
When: 4pm to midnight, Sunday to Wednesday; 4pm to 1am, Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays
Where: Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai
Price: Dh25 on weekdays; Dh30 on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays
Tickets will be sold on the Global Village website and app, and at the gates from October 14.