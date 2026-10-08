From a Kids Passport to WhatsApp help, discover what's changing before October 14
Dubai: Global Village reopens for Season 31 next week. Along with its new roller coaster and shows, it's also adding smaller features that change how a visit works, from a passport for children to a WhatsApp chatbot.
The Dubai attraction opens at 6pm on Wednesday, October 14. Here are the new features visitors will notice this season.
Global Village has redesigned its passport for Season 31.
Each of the 29 pavilions has its own stamping station, so visitors can collect a stamp in every pavilion they visit. This season covers more than 90 cultures, so a full passport takes some walking to complete.
For the first time, there's also a Kids Passport, designed for younger visitors.
It works the same way as the adult version, using the same stamping stations in every pavilion.
Global Village hasn't yet announced how much either passport costs or where visitors can buy them.
Visitors can now message a new Global Village chatbot on WhatsApp for information and help during their visit.
That could help in a site that has more than 3,500 shops, over 250 places to eat and around 40,000 shows across the season. The WhatsApp number hasn't been announced yet.
Leaving Global Village at the end of a night can mean a long wait at the exit.
This season, visitors in VIP parking can pay at new self-service machines before they reach the exit points. Global Village says the change should reduce traffic at the gates.
There are also new directional signs across the main parking zones.
There are more ticket counters at the Happiness Gate this season, which should mean less time waiting to get in.
New bilingual signs in Arabic and English have also been installed at the Gate of the World to help visitors find their way around.
More Family POD washrooms have been added across the site. They are designed to be accessible and to make the site easier for families to get around.
Several familiar spots look different this season:
The Cultural Gate has new LED lighting.
The Sharjah tunnel that leads into Global Village has a new theme.
The carts on the Festival Wheel at Carnaval have been redesigned.
The Dessert District has a new façade.
The Syria and Kuwait pavilions return with new façades.
The Sri Lanka Pavilion and the Russia and Azerbaijan Pavilion have been refreshed.
The Gardens of the World return with new design elements.
Later in the season, Global Village will open Tokyo Rush, a new roller coaster with sharp turns and a loop. Its opening date hasn't been announced.
New shows this season include the stunt show Fast Live 2: The Police Strikes Back and two new anchor shows, Bollywood Idol and Bank Heist.
There are also new places to eat, including Trabzon Turkish Restaurant, Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking, as well as three new cafés: Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café.
When: From Wednesday, October 14 at 6pm. After that, 4pm to midnight Sunday to Wednesday, and 4pm to 1am Thursday to Saturday and on public holidays
Where: Global Village, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai
Price: Dh25 on weekdays; Dh30 on weekends (Friday to Sunday) and public holidays
Tickets are available on the Global Village website and app, and at the gates from October 14.