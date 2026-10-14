Global Village Season 31 opens today: What’s new, what’s back, and what to eat first

Explore 29 pavilions, 40,000 shows, and new dining spots at Global Village
Clear your evenings.
From new food spots and returning rides to pavilions celebrating cultures from around the world, Global Village is back for another season. Season 31 opens at 6pm today, with the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’, and runs until May 2027.
Now in its 30th year, the Dubai destination brings together shopping, dining, live shows and family attractions, making it a popular outing for UAE residents during the cooler months
Fernando Eiroa, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said in a statement, “Global Village holds a special place in people’s lives because of the connections they make here, with their own roots, with other cultures and the people they visit alongside. It has become a much-loved tradition for families and friends, reflecting the welcoming, multicultural spirit of the UAE.”
This season brings 29 pavilions covering more than 90 cultures, over 3,500 shops, 250-plus places to eat, more than 200 attractions and a remarkable 40,000 shows. You won’t see it all in one visit, and that’s the point.
The opening celebrations begin at 6pm with a choir performance, followed by the Parade of the World, featuring performers representing cultures from across the globe.
Visitors can also catch a confetti shower at the Gate of the World, while 600 drones are scheduled to light up the sky later in the evening.
There are a few changes to look out for as you explore this season’s pavilions. Sri Lanka and the Russia and Azerbaijan pavilion have updated experiences, while Syria and Kuwait welcome visitors with new façades.
Visiting with children? Pick up the redesigned Season 31 Passport or the new Kids Passport. The children can collect stamps as they visit different pavilions, turning a walk around Global Village into a fun activity and giving them a souvenir to take home.
Food remains a major part of the Global Village experience, with several new restaurants joining the line-up this season.
Trabzon Turkish Restaurant joins the line-up alongside Robo Al Sham, Hawawshi Al Rabie and Chicking, all at Restaurant Plaza. The dining area sits beside Carnaval® and overlooks the Falcon Stage, so you can tuck into your meal while catching the action.
Save some room for coffee and dessert, too. New cafés Vinci Dolci, Emir Bey Gourmet and Uzungol Café are worth checking out, while Dessert District returns with a fresh new look.
The only difficult part: Deciding where to stop first.
If rides and games are on your list, Carnaval® is back for another season, along with familiar attractions including Dragon Kingdom, The Horror Hotel, Secrets of the Lost City and Exo Planet City.
The Festival Wheel also returns with refreshed carts, offering a different view of the park from above. For thrill-seekers, there’s a new ride to look forward to: Tokyo Rush, a roller coaster set to arrive later in the season, with sharp turns, high speeds and a loop.
Prefer a slower pace? Take a stroll through Gardens of the World, where you can explore the themed gardens and stop for a few photos.
Live shows and entertainment
There’s more to do between the rides, with new productions joining the season’s entertainment line-up. Look out for:
Fast Live 2: The Police Strike Back, a stunt show
Bollywood Idol, combining music and storytelling
Bank Heist, an acrobatic production
With live performances across the park, you can add a show to your evening between exploring pavilions, browsing shops and stopping for a bite to eat.
Slam also returns, while younger visitors can watch the Care Bears and PJ Masks at the Kids Theatre.
Eiroa said: “As we open Season 31, we are delighted to welcome guests back to the tastes, traditions and experiences they love, while giving them new opportunities to explore and discover together. Above all, we want every guest to feel that they belong and to leave with memories that stay with them long after their visit and inspire them to return.”
Visitor facilities and services
Several upgrades have been introduced to improve the visitor experience, including:
A self-pay system for VIP parking
Improved directional signage
More ticketing capacity at Happiness Gate
Additional family washrooms, including accessible facilities for People of Determination
New bilingual signs at the Gate of the World
Brighter lighting at Cultural Gate
A newly themed Sharjah tunnel
A WhatsApp chatbot is also available to answer visitors’ questions.
Global Village Season 31: Opening hours
Sunday to Wednesday: 4pm to midnight
Thursday to Saturday and public holidays: 4pm to 1am