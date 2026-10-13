Big performances, fun foods and more will be available, starting 6pm
Global Village is back for Season 31 with a cracker of a 'we are back' campaign tomorrow evening. The family-friendly annual entertainment hub, which is known for drawing all the best things from around the world, is returning at 6pm and it promises to be fun, fun, fun.
Following opening day, Global Village will welcome guests from 4pm to midnight from Sunday to Wednesday, and until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and public holidays.
Wondering what you can expect on opening day? Read on for the deets:
1. Parade of the world: Think drums. And music. And the chaos of a group of like-minded individuals who have just returned to their favourite spot. The parade will be an accurate representation of the diversity that finds its way to this village every year.
2. Noteworthy choir: A group with angelic voices is all ready to take to the stage tomorrow. Be prepared, you might find yourself humming along.
3. Sky show: At 8pm, look up to the sky where you’ll see dancing drones illuminating the night sky. This display will have 600 drones coming together for a spectacular act.
4. Music, song, and dance: Be on the lookout for performances around the 17.2 million square ft plot in Dubailand. These will begin at 7.20pm onwards on Oct 14.
5. Carnival: Love the Ferris wheel or to play basketball for a prize? This is your chance to show game.
6. Food: If you are a foodie, this place is a must-visit. From kebabs and biryanis to viral ice creams, this is where you’ll find everything in one spot.
7. Scents for your sensibilities: Follow your nose to outlets where oud and other fragrances perfume the air. Looking for a gift that represents your culture? This is it - trust in your senses and get to work.
8. Homeware: Handmade décor, small statues, huge paintings – walk around enough and you’ll probably come back with enough stuff to give your space a major makeover.
9. Skincare: With pavilions from Europe to Japan to Korean – there are 29 themed pavilions – you are sure to find a cure for any pesky skin condition and the way forward to glass skin.
10. Prizes: Whether you like the raffle variety of luck or like to try your hand at another game of chance, Global Village offers you the opportunity to win big. Just keep your fingers crossed.