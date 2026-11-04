Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad to perform at Global Village Season 31 this November

Ahmed Saad to kick off Global Village concerts this November
Global Village is turning up the music for Season 31, with Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad set to bring some of his biggest hits to Dubai on November 13.
The Egyptian superstar will take to the Main Stage at 8pm on Friday, November 13, becoming the first announced concert headliner of the season. So, if you've been looking for an excuse to spend a Friday evening singing along to Arabic pop hits, here's one.
Known for his powerful vocals and lively performances, Saad has built a strong following across the Arab world with a sound that mixes traditional Egyptian shaabi music with contemporary Arabic pop.
His hits include crowd favourites such as Wasa3 Wasa3, Ekhtyaraty and Eh El Youm El Helw Da. With more than two decades in the music industry, he has also become a familiar face on television, including as a coach on The Voice: Ahla Sawt.
Expect an evening of familiar tunes, upbeat numbers and plenty of opportunities to sing along as Saad takes over the Global Village stage.
Saad's performance marks the start of Global Village's Season 31 concert programme, with more artists expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
Live music is just one part of the destination's entertainment calendar, which promises more than 40,000 shows and performances throughout the season. From concerts to cultural performances, there's plenty on the programme for visitors planning an evening out with family and friends.
When: Friday, November 13, at 8pm
Where: Main Stage, Global Village, Dubai
Tickets: Entry to the concert is included with a regular Global Village admission ticket. Tickets are available through the official Global Village website and app, as well as at the gates.