Sheikh Mohammed tours Dubai’s Global Village

Joined by senior officials, Sheikh Mohammed explored Global Village’s cultural pavilions
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured Global Village on Tuesday, November 10, exploring its international pavilions and cultural attractions showcasing more than 90 cultures from around the world.
Accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, Sheikh Mohammed walked through the vibrant outdoor destination, visiting its pavilions, exploring its attractions and viewing displays celebrating the heritage and traditions of different countries. He also exchanged conversations with members of the delegation and visitors.
During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the new features introduced this season, including fresh entertainment shows, upgraded attractions and an expanded range of dining and shopping experiences. Organisers highlighted how the destination continues to evolve each year to offer residents and tourists alike a richer and more engaging experience that blends culture, entertainment and family fun.
Over the years, Global Village has grown into one of the region’s most popular family destinations, welcoming millions of visitors every season. Its pavilions bring together traditional handicrafts, authentic cuisine, live performances and cultural showcases, giving guests the opportunity to experience the diversity of the world in a single location. From street food and folk dances to fireworks and stage shows, the destination has become a much-loved fixture on the UAE’s winter calendar.
The visit comes a few weeks into Season 31, which is running under the theme ‘A More Wonderful World’. This year’s edition brings new food spots, returning rides and pavilions celebrating cultures from around the globe, as the destination welcomes growing crowds during the cooler months.
Global Village opens its doors every evening, staying open even later on weekends and public holidays, giving visitors plenty of time to soak up its lively atmosphere and explore the world in one place. The season runs until May 2027.