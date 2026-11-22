Law No. 16 of 2026 establishes the Office of Special Affairs at the Ruler’s Court of Dubai
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. (16) of 2026 establishing the Office of Special Affairs at the Ruler’s Court of Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed also issued Decree No. (13) of 2026 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum as Director General of the Office of Special Affairs at the Ruler’s Court of Dubai and granting him the title of His Excellency.