Applicants must detail their water innovations, and provide evidence of results
Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has received applications from 83 countries in its fifth cycle, marking an increase of about 240 per cent compared with the previous cycle.
The award, overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), offers total prize money of $1 million and supports the development of technologies and solutions to tackle water scarcity and improve access to safe water.
The Innovative Individual Award, which includes the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award, accounted for 38 per cent of all submissions across the award's four categories.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, said the increase in applications reflected growing international interest in developing practical solutions to water challenges.
He said the award supports innovators, institutions, companies and research centres in developing solutions that can be expanded and applied to address the global water crisis.
Al Tayer also pointed to the number of entries in the Innovative Individual Award, saying it showed interest among researchers and young people in contributing to the sector.
"We have learnt from the school of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that innovation and technological advancement are essential to improving quality of life and creating solutions that ensure a brighter and safer future for present and future generations," Al Tayer said.
The award supports projects involving water desalination and purification using renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, biomass, hydropower, osmotic and geothermal energy.
The competition is divided into four main categories, covering projects, research and development, individual contributions and crisis-response solutions.
The Innovative Projects Award is split into large and small projects, while the Innovative Research and Development Award recognises national and international institutions.
The Innovative Individual Award includes the Distinguished Researcher Award and the Youth Award. The fourth category, the Innovative Crisis Solutions Award, focuses on solutions to water-related emergencies.
Across its first four cycles, the award has recognised 43 winners from 26 countries.