Abu Dhabi unveils water lab to drive global solutions for water scarcity
Abu Dhabi: Water is running out, and the world needs ideas that work.
That is the thinking behind Water Lab, a new platform from the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative. It will launch at the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, which takes place from 8 to 10 December at the ADNEC Centre. The conference is co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal.
The UN estimates that water scarcity could force 700 million people from their homes by 2030.
“Around the world, we are seeing a growing wave of innovation in response to water scarcity,” Ayesha Al Ateeqi, CEO of the initiative said.
From idea to impact
Water Lab is meant to help good ideas get unstuck. It will link innovators with the investors, experts and partners they need to take their technologies from prototype to practical use.
“Our role is to help translate this potential into impact,” she said.
The conference will be the first big physical showcase for Water Lab. The platform is not a one-off event, though. The organisers say it will keep connecting innovators with opportunities in the region and around the world.
More than 50 solutions on show
Water Lab will present more than 50 innovations, covering water treatment and reuse, desalination, agriculture, efficiency and resource recovery.
Six finalist teams from the Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture will take part. The AED 8 million competition was launched in 2025 and aims to cut water use on farms without lowering crop yields. The winner will be announced at the conference.
Semifinalists from the XPRIZE Water Scarcity will also be on show. The five-year, US$119 million global competition was launched in 2024 in partnership with XPRIZE and is designed to spark breakthroughs in sustainable desalination.
Young Emiratis in the spotlight
The initiative’s pavilion will also host panel discussions and interactive sessions on AI and technology, youth leadership, international cooperation, investment and how to scale up solutions.
The conference will also highlight Water Pioneers, a national programme that trains young Emiratis to tackle water scarcity.
Its first group, announced in November 2026, has 15 participants from fields including water science, engineering, finance, public policy and the arts.