Abu Dhabi's Winter Media Camp ignites creativity in young storytellers
Abu Dhabi: Children in Abu Dhabi who dream of becoming reporters, animators or voice actors can now sign up for a winter holiday with a creative twist.
Creative Lab, the youth talent arm of Abu Dhabi's Creative Media Authority, opened registration on Monday for its sixth Winter Media Camp. The camp is for children aged 8 to 12 and will take place in December at three locations across the emirate.
"The camp is part of our ongoing efforts to develop media talent from an early age," is the message from the organisers, who stress that learning by doing is at the heart of the programme.
From news desk to comic book
The children will not be sitting still in a classroom. The programme mixes teaching with hands-on activities, and the workshops cover storytelling, journalism and news reporting, voice-over and dubbing, animation, comic book creation and character design.
According to Creative Lab, the aim is to introduce children to the many corners of the media industry early on, let them explore their interests and build their confidence along the way.
Three locations, three dates
The camp runs for five days at each location. In Al Ain, it takes place from 14 to 18 December at Al Qattara Arts Centre, while children in Al Dhafra can join at Baynounah Educational Complex on the same dates. In Abu Dhabi city, the camp runs from 21 to 25 December at Creative Lab in Yas Creative Hub.
Teaching in Al Ain will be in Arabic only, while sessions in Al Dhafra and Abu Dhabi city will be held in both Arabic and English. Each day starts at 9:00 and ends at 15:30, with a 30-minute break from 14:30.
Parents can register their children.