Abu Dhabi unveils lab to revolutionize high-temperature materials testing
Abu Dhabi: Until now, some of the UAE’s most demanding materials tests had to be done in other countries. That is about to change.
The country’s first National High-Temperature Materials Laboratory has opened at Khalifa University’s Sas Al Nakhl Campus in Abu Dhabi. It is a partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Strata Manufacturing.
The High-Temperature Materials Characterisation (HTMC) Laboratory is set up as a national facility for advanced materials testing and industrial research.
“Advanced industrial capabilities are built where scientific knowledge, innovation and industry converge,” Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University said. He said the collaboration will speed up the move from research to practical use and strengthen the UAE’s industrial competitiveness.
Starting with aluminium
At first, the lab will focus on aluminium production materials and EGA’s testing needs. EGA, Strata and other UAE industrial companies will use it for tests that previously had to be carried out outside the country.
Over time, the plan is to open up to other industries and to researchers at Khalifa University and other academic institutions across the UAE. The aim is to bring universities and industry closer together to solve practical problems.
The lab will specialise in testing materials used in high-temperature industrial processes. It will combine its own sample preparation with a wide range of tests, including mechanical, thermal, electrical, sodium expansion and corrosion testing.
Companies can use this to check the quality and reliability of materials they already use, and to develop new materials, technologies and processes.
EGA will use the lab to evaluate key materials in aluminium smelting, including cathodes, pot shells and anode baking furnaces.
Wasted heat
Alongside the lab, Khalifa University is leading a research programme on recovering waste heat from aluminium production.
About half of the energy used in aluminium smelting is lost as waste heat. Capturing and reusing it could cut both costs and emissions.
The research aims to improve energy efficiency at EGA facilities by capturing some of that lost heat and finding safe ways to reuse it. The work combines engineering models, laboratory testing of heat exchangers, new heat-transfer materials, and AI-based monitoring and optimisation.
Science and industry working together
EGA’s Chief Executive Officer, Abdulnasser bin Kalban, said the lab will bring industrial and academic scientists together to make progress. EGA has worked with universities in the UAE and abroad for decades, he said, and is pleased to expand its partnership with Khalifa University.
Fatima Al Marzouqi, Executive Director at Mubadala, says the lab reflects Mubadala’s commitment to building the UAE’s industrial and technological capabilities. It helps build the infrastructure, knowledge and talent needed to support long-term economic diversification, she says.
Sara Abdulla Al Memari, Acting CEO of Strata, said cooperation between industry and academia is essential for innovation and for developing local talent.
The organisers say the lab and the waste heat programme will also help train local talent for future careers in science, engineering and technology.