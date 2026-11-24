Liam Kelly draws on his own childhood experiences to help a new generation
Some childhood memories never really leave you. At the time, they burn. Over the years the sting cools, leaving scars no one else can see. And sometimes those scars become the very thing that pushes you forward.
For Liam Kelly, an Irish expatriate, educator at Al Rayana Charter School and author based in Abu Dhabi, they became Worried William, a series of children's books he began in 2017. The books grew out of the grief and anxiety of his own childhood, and they are written for children carrying the same crippling worries today.
He knows the feeling all too well.
"I can remember worrying from a young age," Kelly said.
One moment has stayed with him in vivid detail. A teacher called him to the front of the class to answer a question. "I was so nervous and scared," he recalled. He began to stammer.
With every pair of eyes in the room boring into him, each new question rattled him further. By the time he made it back to his seat, he was in tears.
The tears felt endless that day. And yet, later there would be the unshed tears too.
Looking back, Kelly believes he lost much of his life to worry, and later to eating disorders. By any outside measure, he acknowledges, his life was a good one. The worry inside simply would not let him believe it. He would replay the scenarios several times over, till it made him feel physically ill.
As the eating disorders took hold, even the mirror became a source of dread. A T-shirt that felt a little too tight was enough to shake his resolve. He turned to bouts of overeating, followed by purging, and that just worsened his self-worth.
The long struggle, and what he now sees children endure, shaped what came next. The pressures are often subtle, the kind even well-meaning teachers miss: A nervous child pressed to speak in front of classmates, a scolding delivered in public.
"Children can really sense the environment, especially 6- and 7-year-olds," he said. "Sometimes they don't know how to answer questions in school, and teachers tend to ask passive-aggressive questions that make them worry more."
So Kelly set out to become the teacher he had needed as a child, and to reach children beyond his own classroom through books drawn from his life. He aims to work gently and firmly with children, trying to make them feel comfortable. "This project is a series of books, poetry, on how to give children a different voice," he said. "I want them to feel seen, and to connect with others."
Children's worries, he explained, are not like adult anxieties. Children often cannot put them into words, which is exactly why frustration is the wrong response.
In his classroom, he draws on both memory and observation: The teachers he once had, and the children now in front of him. "I get to know everything about [them], and if a child is nervous, I don't ask them questions in front of the class," he said.
Slowly, a wall comes down, and children begin to share their own stories. That trust, Kelly said, has to run both ways. "The child needs to know you can be vulnerable too," he said, adding that this was another reason he wrote the books. They realise that others have gone through the same fears in their childhood, and maybe, they're still trying to work through those fears.
"As a teacher, you are trying to make a difference," he said. "They need to feel that their needs are catered to."
The series has since grown to cover a range of experiences from his own life, from anxiety to dyslexia, each told through illustrated stories.
Liam is short for William, which made the title of the first book, Worried William, a fitting one. When the series was re-released, the second book dropped a word and became simply "William," a deliberate break from the stigma of the worried boy he once was.
The third, William Kelly, was out in both English and Arabic. Also on the way is The Wonderful Woodles & Doodles of William, a fresh take on a childhood habit: doodling in his schoolbooks, which he used as a form of mindfulness.
The first book began on paper, long before it had a title. Kelly recalls that while he was still teaching in Ireland, he started writing down his feelings and emotions, because he could not express them aloud to anyone. Those private pages became the start of his first book.
The method has stayed with him. "When you write your stories, you use everything around you," he said.
For him, everything includes the boy in tears at his desk, the dread of the mirror, the T-shirt that felt too tight, and the words he once could only say on paper. The burns are now scabs. In the pages of Worried William, the scars they left behind have found a purpose: helping some other child make the walk to the front of the room a little less afraid.