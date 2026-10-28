Norwegian artist celebrates Pakistani melodies with local children
Dubai: A musical moment in Lahore has captured social media attention, with Norwegian singer William Gamborg joining local children to sing Pakistani songs in videos that have been widely shared online.
The videos show Gamborg enjoying Urdu and Punjabi music alongside young performers from Surtaal Music Academy in Lahore. His enthusiastic expressions, rhythmic movements and interactions with the children have become a talking point among viewers.
One widely circulated clip features the children singing the Punjabi song ‘Alfaaz’, with Gamborg visibly enjoying their performance and joining in. Reports published on Tuesday said the video had attracted tens of millions of views, although the exact count varies across reports and platforms.
The response has brought attention not only to Gamborg’s appreciation of Pakistani music but also to the young singers’ talent and confidence.
The children featured in the videos are associated with Surtaal Music Academy, a Lahore-based institution that provides music education to young people.
The academy’s founder, Zia-ul-Haq, told BBC Urdu that the footage was recorded the previous week when Gamborg visited with music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as Xulfi.
According to the founder, the academy has taught children music for around a decade, with more than 100 students learning there.
The videos have prompted praise for the children’s singing, stage confidence and the relaxed atmosphere of the musical gathering. Social media users have also highlighted how the performance brings together a Norwegian artist and young Pakistani musicians.
Gamborg is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and dancer who has worked across pop, R&B and dance. He appeared on Norway’s talent show Norske Talenter in 2014 and later pursued a music career, releasing his debut single, ‘Sørenga’, in 2021.
He is also associated with Quick Style, the Norwegian dance group known internationally for performances to South Asian music. The group gained widespread attention in 2022 after a wedding dance video featuring the Bollywood song ‘Kala Chashma’ went viral
During his visit to Lahore, Gamborg has shared glimpses of the city, including rides in a Qingqi rickshaw and informal singing sessions with local children.
The latest videos have shifted the focus to the young performers and their music, with viewers responding to a spontaneous musical exchange that crosses language and cultural boundaries.