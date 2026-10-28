GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
Pakistan

Norwegian singer William Gamborg goes viral singing Pakistani songs in Lahore

Norwegian artist celebrates Pakistani melodies with local children

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Norwegian singer William Gamborg joins young performers from Lahore’s Surtaal Music Academy in a musical session featuring Pakistani songs that has attracted widespread attention online.
Norwegian singer William Gamborg joins young performers from Lahore’s Surtaal Music Academy in a musical session featuring Pakistani songs that has attracted widespread attention online.

Dubai: A musical moment in Lahore has captured social media attention, with Norwegian singer William Gamborg joining local children to sing Pakistani songs in videos that have been widely shared online.

The videos show Gamborg enjoying Urdu and Punjabi music alongside young performers from Surtaal Music Academy in Lahore. His enthusiastic expressions, rhythmic movements and interactions with the children have become a talking point among viewers.

One widely circulated clip features the children singing the Punjabi song ‘Alfaaz’, with Gamborg visibly enjoying their performance and joining in. Reports published on Tuesday said the video had attracted tens of millions of views, although the exact count varies across reports and platforms.

The response has brought attention not only to Gamborg’s appreciation of Pakistani music but also to the young singers’ talent and confidence.

Lahore’s young singers take the spotlight

The children featured in the videos are associated with Surtaal Music Academy, a Lahore-based institution that provides music education to young people.

The academy’s founder, Zia-ul-Haq, told BBC Urdu that the footage was recorded the previous week when Gamborg visited with music producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, popularly known as Xulfi.

According to the founder, the academy has taught children music for around a decade, with more than 100 students learning there.

The videos have prompted praise for the children’s singing, stage confidence and the relaxed atmosphere of the musical gathering. Social media users have also highlighted how the performance brings together a Norwegian artist and young Pakistani musicians.

Who is William Gamborg?

Gamborg is a Norwegian singer, songwriter and dancer who has worked across pop, R&B and dance. He appeared on Norway’s talent show Norske Talenter in 2014 and later pursued a music career, releasing his debut single, ‘Sørenga’, in 2021.

He is also associated with Quick Style, the Norwegian dance group known internationally for performances to South Asian music. The group gained widespread attention in 2022 after a wedding dance video featuring the Bollywood song ‘Kala Chashma’ went viral

During his visit to Lahore, Gamborg has shared glimpses of the city, including rides in a Qingqi rickshaw and informal singing sessions with local children.

The latest videos have shifted the focus to the young performers and their music, with viewers responding to a spontaneous musical exchange that crosses language and cultural boundaries.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Youth Orchestra Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi to open free music academy for children

2m read
Lahore-based singer Mohsin Lashari and Shanzy Sial performed an acoustic rendition of the Saraiki folk song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’

Pakistani Saraiki song goes viral on Indian reels

3m read
Mother discovered child in bathroom after searching the family apartment. For illustrative purposes only.

Girl in UAE drowns in plastic wash basin at home

2m read
Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist (left) and his young Pakistani namesake, who scored 117 runs in a school cricket match in Karachi.

Pakistan's Adam Gilchrist scores century in Karachi

2m read