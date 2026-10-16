Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari’s folk song wins fans across India
Dubai: A Pakistani folk song is winning hearts across the border, with Chalre Chalre Waal attracting millions of views online and drawing comparisons with a popular Bollywood classic.
The acoustic rendition by Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari has gained attention on Indian social media, particularly in Punjab, garnering millions of views on Instagram and YouTube and introducing the traditional Saraiki song to a wider audience.
As the folk melody spreads across social media, listeners have also been comparing it with Na Kajre Ki Dhar, the 1994 song from Rajiv Rai’s Bollywood film Mohra. The comparisons have added to the online conversation around the Pakistani rendition.
The song’s appeal lies in its melody, the singers’ voices and the familiar folk sounds that connect listeners across the region. Its growing reach highlights how social media can introduce regional music to audiences far beyond its original home.
Saraiki is widely spoken in southern Punjab and neighbouring areas of Pakistan. Although the language may be unfamiliar to many Indian listeners, its music offers an accessible introduction to the region’s rich folk heritage.
Chalre Chalre Waal, also known in some versions as Tediyan Reesan Kon Kare, is a traditional Saraiki folk song associated with Pakistan’s Punjab region.
The song has been performed by several folk singers over the years, with Muhammad Hussain Bandialvi widely associated with it. The late Shafaullah Khan Rokhri also helped popularise Saraiki music among a wider audience.
Like many traditional folk songs, it has travelled through different voices and interpretations rather than belonging to one definitive modern recording. Its melody has endured through successive generations, with singers adapting it to their own styles.
The renewed interest in the song demonstrates how traditional music can find new audiences through digital platforms, even decades after its melodies first became familiar to local listeners.
The song has also caught the attention of Indian Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, who recently shared her own rendition with her audience.
Her version has brought another interpretation of the folk number to listeners, helping introduce it to audiences beyond those already familiar with Saraiki music.
The growing interest in different renditions reflects the enduring appeal of Punjabi-region folk traditions, which continue to inspire singers across languages and borders.
The song also caught the attention of Indian social media users last week when Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Nishant Mishra went viral for singing Chalre Chalre Waal while playing the guitar.
His performance introduced the Pakistani Saraiki folk song to another section of Indian audiences, adding to the online conversation around the melody.
The video is another example of how social media can give traditional music a new audience through unexpected performances and personal interpretations.
As Chalre Chalre Waal reaches more listeners, its popularity offers a reminder of music’s ability to connect people through shared melodies and cultural roots, regardless of language or geography.