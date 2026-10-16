GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

From Pakistan to Indian reels: Saraiki song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ goes viral

Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari’s folk song wins fans across India

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Lahore-based singer Mohsin Lashari and Shanzy Sial performed an acoustic rendition of the Saraiki folk song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’
Lahore-based singer Mohsin Lashari and Shanzy Sial performed an acoustic rendition of the Saraiki folk song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’

Dubai: A Pakistani folk song is winning hearts across the border, with Chalre Chalre Waal attracting millions of views online and drawing comparisons with a popular Bollywood classic.

The acoustic rendition by Shanzy Sial and Mohsin Lashari has gained attention on Indian social media, particularly in Punjab, garnering millions of views on Instagram and YouTube and introducing the traditional Saraiki song to a wider audience.

As the folk melody spreads across social media, listeners have also been comparing it with Na Kajre Ki Dhar, the 1994 song from Rajiv Rai’s Bollywood film Mohra. The comparisons have added to the online conversation around the Pakistani rendition.

The song’s appeal lies in its melody, the singers’ voices and the familiar folk sounds that connect listeners across the region. Its growing reach highlights how social media can introduce regional music to audiences far beyond its original home.

Saraiki is widely spoken in southern Punjab and neighbouring areas of Pakistan. Although the language may be unfamiliar to many Indian listeners, its music offers an accessible introduction to the region’s rich folk heritage.

The folk song passed down through generations

Chalre Chalre Waal, also known in some versions as Tediyan Reesan Kon Kare, is a traditional Saraiki folk song associated with Pakistan’s Punjab region.

The song has been performed by several folk singers over the years, with Muhammad Hussain Bandialvi widely associated with it. The late Shafaullah Khan Rokhri also helped popularise Saraiki music among a wider audience.

Like many traditional folk songs, it has travelled through different voices and interpretations rather than belonging to one definitive modern recording. Its melody has endured through successive generations, with singers adapting it to their own styles.

The renewed interest in the song demonstrates how traditional music can find new audiences through digital platforms, even decades after its melodies first became familiar to local listeners.

Sunanda Sharma adds her own rendition

The song has also caught the attention of Indian Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma, who recently shared her own rendition with her audience.

Her version has brought another interpretation of the folk number to listeners, helping introduce it to audiences beyond those already familiar with Saraiki music.

The growing interest in different renditions reflects the enduring appeal of Punjabi-region folk traditions, which continue to inspire singers across languages and borders.

Indian police officer’s singing video goes viral

The song also caught the attention of Indian social media users last week when Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Nishant Mishra went viral for singing Chalre Chalre Waal while playing the guitar.

His performance introduced the Pakistani Saraiki folk song to another section of Indian audiences, adding to the online conversation around the melody.

The video is another example of how social media can give traditional music a new audience through unexpected performances and personal interpretations.

As Chalre Chalre Waal reaches more listeners, its popularity offers a reminder of music’s ability to connect people through shared melodies and cultural roots, regardless of language or geography.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector Nishant Mishra sings the popular Pakistani Saraiki song ‘Chalre Chalre Waal’ while playing the guitar in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Indian cop sings Pakistani viral hit, wins hearts

1m read
Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya

Aaradhya took parents to see Ariana Grande live

2m read
Amaal Mallik: Music ka SRK hoon main, gussa Salman Khan waala hai

Amaal Mallik warns trolls amid ‘Hero Tera’ credit row

2m read
Mohsin Naqvi President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).with officials leaves the stage after Indian team refused to take Women's Asia Cup 2026 winner's tropy at Dubai International stadium on Sunday.

Shukla explains why India refused Asia Cup trophy

2m read