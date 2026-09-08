Pasoori becomes first Pakistani music video to cross a billion views

The Ali Sethi and Shae Gill duet reached the mark four years-seven months after release
Dubai: Four years and seven months after it was uploaded, Pasoori has crossed one billion views on YouTube, making it the first music video produced in Pakistan to reach that mark.
Coke Studio announced the milestone on Instagram on Sunday, thanking "every single person who pressed play, sang along and made it their own".
In January 2025, Pasoori passed a billion streams on YouTube Music, becoming the first Coke Studio track to do so. Producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, who works as Xulfi, marked it at the time by posting pictures of the team with framed prints of the song title.
Sunday's milestone is the music video, on YouTube proper. It's a separate count, and it makes Pasoori the first Pakistani-made video of any kind to reach a billion.
Coke Studio marked it with a reel featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill alongside Xulfi and co-producer Abdullah Siddiqui.
More than 90 per cent of them originated outside Pakistan. The official video has been watched in more than 60 countries.
Sami Wahid, Coca-Cola's general manager for the region, framed the achievement around that spread, noting that Coke Studio has been carrying Pakistani music, languages and stories to more than 180 countries for close to two decades. He described Pasoori as evidence of what happens when a song stays rooted in its own identity and still travels, and pointed out that audiences are still finding it four years on.
For a song performed in Punjabi and released through a Pakistani platform, that distribution pattern is the story rather than a footnote.
Pasoori arrived on 7 February 2022 as part of Coke Studio Pakistan's fourteenth season, and its progress since has been unusual.
It finished the year as Spotify's most-streamed Pakistani song and remains the most-streamed track for both Sethi and Gill on the platform, with close to 405 million plays. It was also the second most-searched term in Google's Songs category in 2022, and topped the list of songs identified through the Hum to Search feature, which means a substantial number of people encountered it without knowing what it was called.
Disney picked it up for the Ms Marvel soundtrack, a series built around a Pakistani-American protagonist and heavily grounded in Pakistani culture.
Coke Studio Africa remixed it with Nigerian Afrobeats, pairing Sethi with Marwan Moussa and Reekado Banks.
And it generated an enormous cover ecosystem across Pakistan, India and well beyond the subcontinent.