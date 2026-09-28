Pakistan ends machine-readable passports: What changes from October 15?

What Pakistani travellers need to know as the country phases out existing passports
What Pakistani travellers need to know as the country phases out machine-readable passports
Dubai: Pakistan is ending the issuance of machine-readable passports (MRPs) from October 15, 2026, completing its transition to e-passports for new applicants at home and abroad.
But what does the change mean if you already have a valid Pakistani passport? Do you need to replace it before October 15? And what happens when your current passport expires?
The change affects the issuance of passports. From October 15, anyone applying for a new Pakistani passport will be issued an e-passport rather than an MRP.
The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DGI & P) has informed passport offices across Pakistan of the decision and directed Pakistani diplomatic missions overseas to implement the new system.
Here is what Pakistani travellers, particularly those living overseas, need to know.
Pakistan will stop issuing machine-readable passports from October 15, 2026.
This means an applicant seeking a new passport from that date will receive an e-passport. MRPs, which have been used by Pakistani travellers for years, will no longer be issued.
The transition applies to passport offices in Pakistan as well as Pakistani embassies and consulates overseas.
For millions of overseas Pakistanis, including those living in the UAE and other Gulf countries, e-passports will, therefore, become the standard Pakistani travel document for new applications.
No.
They will not suddenly become invalid on October 15.
The most important point for travellers is simple: existing machine-readable passports will remain valid until their expiry date. If you have a machine-readable Pakistani passport issued before October 15, you can continue using it until the expiry date printed on the passport.
The notice specifically clarifies: “Machine-readable passports issued before October 15, 2026 will remain valid until their stated expiration dates. They will not become invalid immediately.”
Travellers will, of course, still have to comply with the normal passport-validity and immigration requirements of the country they are visiting.
This is where the change becomes important.
Once an existing machine-readable passport expires, the holder will not be issued another MRP. Instead, the applicant will move to the e-passport system.
So, if your MRP expires after October 15, your next passport will be an electronic passport.
An e-passport is an electronic passport containing a chip that stores passport and identity information.
The electronic component can be read by compatible immigration systems, allowing identity and passport information to be electronically verified.
Pakistan has already been introducing e-passports, but the October 15 deadline marks the end of issuing the older machine-readable version.
Why is Pakistan making the switch?
The government says the move is part of efforts to modernise the country’s passport system and facilitate international travel.
According to the notice, the transition is expected to make immigration processing “faster and more efficient”.
Yes.
The decision covers passport applications both within Pakistan and at Pakistani diplomatic missions overseas.
That makes the change particularly relevant for Pakistan’s large expatriate population, including residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries who regularly travel between Pakistan and their countries of residence.
Overseas applicants should follow announcements from the Pakistani embassy or consulate serving their country for details on application procedures, fees, processing times and local implementation of the e-passport system.
The October 15 deadline does not mean existing machine-readable passports stop working.
If your MRP is still valid, you can continue using it until its normal expiry date. If you apply for a new passport from October 15 onwards, however, you will be issued an e-passport.