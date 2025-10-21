Why Pakistan's Pasoori star Shae Gill wants to buy a home in Dubai

Ahead of her Umeed 2025 concert in Dubai with Faisal Kapadia, singer spills on fame & more
Dubai: Shae Gill of Pasoori fame singer's whole story is the kind of narrative they try to manufacture in Bollywood, except hers is real and, frankly, way more sassy. This is a woman who was literally going to be an economist—a profession that involves spreadsheets, not sequins—until destiny decided to stage a hostile takeover. Her sudden, massive global fame, courtesy of "Pasoori," was utterly unsolicited.
Her take on this? The ultimate shrug: "I didn't ask for anything. God just sent me this whole thing. And I was like, Okay, I guess now I have to eat it." It’s the perfect, casual dismissal of the hustle culture everyone else buys into.
The girl who got famous by accident is now consciously steering her ship. After facing down the very real fear of being a one-hit wonder ("In the beginning it was really scary, which is why I was only doing collaborations"), she dropped her first solo track, "Insecurity."
This song wasn't just a pivot; it was a full-blown declaration that she was done playing the sad, angsty artist.
The track is deeply personal ("It did actually" come from a personal space), but it's an anthem for all women feeling the squeeze: "I feel like the story is so true for everybody, yes, most women, at least."
But we need to talk about the glam. The music video for "Insecurity" was a spectacular, blingtastic shock, a complete 180 from her previous melancholy image.
It was a conscious choice to reveal the real Shae: "It was meant to show a side of me that exists but people don't know," she explains, adding: "In my real life, I'm very like, I'm very loud and I'm very I don't know, full of life and fun, and that doesn't come across in the songs that I do."
She loves to dance, and she’s done hiding it. But let's be clear, the glamour was earned, not effortless. That famous outfit?
"It is really heavy, and it does itch a little bit because it has like, you know, those beads on it, and it gets really hot."
The entire process was a grind. Shae, who had no formal PR or media training—"There's no system over here" in Pakistan—had to become the CEO of her own launch with 'Insecurity'.
"I did not sleep all of June because I was so stressed out about the music video. I was micromanaging everything. I slept hardly, like, two or three hours a day," she confesses. Even her songwriting process is organic and unpretentious: if she gets "two lines in my head" and a melody "out of thin air," she brings it to her team to start the "riffing." Managing the bureaucracy of the industry, like signing with Giraffe Warner Music, also took patience because "You have to sign contracts before you can actually do anything. It just takes too much time, honestly."
Through all this chaos, Shae has stayed firmly on the ground by surrounding herself with her "soul tribe."
"It's really important to surround yourself with people that are on the same wavelength as you understand you, right? That's like the ideal environment for you to grow and flourish," she asserts. And despite the chaos, her sense of gratitude is constant. "I’m always so full of gratitude, and I’m thankful to God that he put me in a position that I didn’t even ever think of honestly or imagine."
Now for the next big move: Dubai. She's here for a good cause with The Citizens Foundation concert Umeed 2025, along with Faisal Kapadia on November 2 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. The concert fundraiser highlights her commitment to education, but her love for the city is personal: "Out of all the places that I've been to, I love Dubai. It’s fun, it’s safe, it’s so clean, yeah, it's just beautiful."
She’s not just visiting; she’s planning to stay. The bombshell? "I am thinking of… in the future, buying property there and then, you know, I can just come visit whenever I want to." Shae Gill didn’t choose fame, but she's absolutely choosing her destiny—and it’s looking decidedly global and based in Dubai.
When: November 2
Where: The Agenda, Dubai Media City
Time: 7pm
Tickets: Available on www.platinumlist.net
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox