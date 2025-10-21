Why Pakistan's Pasoori star Shae Gill wants to buy a home in Dubai

"It is really heavy, and it does itch a little bit because it has like, you know, those beads on it, and it gets really hot."

The entire process was a grind. Shae, who had no formal PR or media training—"There's no system over here" in Pakistan—had to become the CEO of her own launch with 'Insecurity'.

"I did not sleep all of June because I was so stressed out about the music video. I was micromanaging everything. I slept hardly, like, two or three hours a day," she confesses. Even her songwriting process is organic and unpretentious: if she gets "two lines in my head" and a melody "out of thin air," she brings it to her team to start the "riffing." Managing the bureaucracy of the industry, like signing with Giraffe Warner Music, also took patience because "You have to sign contracts before you can actually do anything. It just takes too much time, honestly."

Through all this chaos, Shae has stayed firmly on the ground by surrounding herself with her "soul tribe."

"It's really important to surround yourself with people that are on the same wavelength as you understand you, right? That's like the ideal environment for you to grow and flourish," she asserts. And despite the chaos, her sense of gratitude is constant. "I’m always so full of gratitude, and I’m thankful to God that he put me in a position that I didn’t even ever think of honestly or imagine."

Now for the next big move: Dubai. She's here for a good cause with The Citizens Foundation concert Umeed 2025, along with Faisal Kapadia on November 2 at The Agenda, Dubai Media City. The concert fundraiser highlights her commitment to education, but her love for the city is personal: "Out of all the places that I've been to, I love Dubai. It’s fun, it’s safe, it’s so clean, yeah, it's just beautiful."

She’s not just visiting; she’s planning to stay. The bombshell? "I am thinking of… in the future, buying property there and then, you know, I can just come visit whenever I want to." Shae Gill didn’t choose fame, but she's absolutely choosing her destiny—and it’s looking decidedly global and based in Dubai.