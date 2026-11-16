He also recommends going with people who know the terrain. He is a member of the Dubai Astronomy Group, which holds regular public events. His first trip to the desert stargazing spot at Al Qua'a was with the group, partly because he had no idea whether the tracks were hard-packed or soft sand. "Am I going to get stuck? Do I need a four-by-four?" he recalled thinking. That night, he and his wife found five telescopes set up, each aimed at something different.