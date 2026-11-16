Simon Long, a devoted astrophotographer shares his passion for the cosmos
Roald Dahl once wrote about the witching hour. The night falls silent, the world goes still and the universe turns into a stage.
Last month, it came early.
We had driven out to Al Qua'a, to see the Milky Way, joining Simon Long and a group of fellow UAE residents just as captivated by the night sky. It's pitch black here: You're just surrounded by the stars.
It was there that we found Simon, setting up his telescope to photograph the Butterfly Nebula, the Milky Way and whatever else the night would allow.
Later, we looked through the photographs, a splash of bright red, hues of different colours and stars. The stars had never seemed so close and they had never been more distant.
And yet, they looked as if they had been captured by someone who was flying by the stars.
And so, we wanted to know how Simon got the stars to share their secrets.
Simon, who lives in Abu Dhabi, is a director of operations and maintenance, a job in facilities management that, as he puts it, has "nothing to do with astronomy."
But after hours he is also one of the UAE's more devoted astrophotographers, training his telescopes on the Orion Nebula, the California Nebula and galaxies millions of light-years away, and then handing what he finds to anyone who wants to look.
The passion began in Britain, in front of a television. As a young child, Simon watched The Sky at Night, the long-running program presented by Sir Patrick Moore, the bow-tied, monocled astronomer who brought the cosmos into British living rooms for more than half a century.
The telescopes on the show were professional instruments that cost thousands. And it stayed with him. "Most people, we look up at the sky and say, oh yeah, there's some stars there," he said. "It's seeing past that, which is, to me, the real interest."
He had a small telescope as a boy, good enough for the moon and, in daylight, for looking at trees. Today, he notes, equipment with the power of those television-studio setups is within reach of amateurs at a comparable cost.
Before he pointed a camera upward, Simon pointed it down to the sea, first. He was a diving instructor and spent years shooting underwater photographs, a discipline that turned out to be ideal training.
"The theory and the principles behind photography don't change," he said. "It's still to do with your aperture size, your exposure, ISOs." The only real difference: "Instead of looking down now underwater, I'm looking up at the sky."
His first purchase was a compact smart telescope, a small, largely automated instrument that pairs a lens with a built-in camera. The modest aperture gathers light slowly, so each picture demands patience. "To be fair, it produces really good images," he said. "It just takes a lot longer."
His photo of the Heart Nebula, for example, took 13 hours to make. He shot hundreds of 30-second exposures over several nights and combined them into a single image.
The process starts with what astrophotographers call polar alignment. In the Northern Hemisphere, the North Star holds steady while the rest of the sky wheels around it, so Simon first points his telescope toward it. The instrument takes three photographs to work out exactly where on Earth it is and how it is oriented.
Then comes plate solving, in which software matches the stars in the frame against a map of the sky.
After that, finding a target is almost anticlimactic. Every object has a catalog number. The Orion Nebula, for instance, is Messier 42.
"I just type in M42, enter, and the telescope points and centers on the Orion Nebula," he said. "I can do that night after night after night for as many times as I want."
The repeatability is the secret. As the telescope can return to precisely the same patch of sky, he can collect exposures over several nights and stack them, building up faint detail that no single frame could catch. His larger rig, run by a separate controller, follows the same routine.
The sky is seasonal, and Simon plans around it. The Orion Nebula, a stellar nursery about 1,300 light-years away, has only just climbed back above the horizon after months out of view. It will stay with UAE stargazers until roughly March. The summer Milky Way, which he photographed in the desert, will not return in full until around the same time.
Winter is when the showpieces come out. The California Nebula, a long ribbon of glowing hydrogen in the constellation Perseus, takes its name from its uncanny resemblance to the outline of the American state. It is faint to the eye and rewards exactly the kind of long, patient exposures he favours.
He is especially fond of the Horsehead Nebula, whose dark silhouette rears against a glowing backdrop. "That's got three different types of nebula in it," he said: dark, emission and reflection.
Then there is Andromeda, our nearest major galaxy, about 2.5 million light-years away. Through decent binoculars it appears as a large, hazy smudge. If someone in Andromeda were looking back, he said, they would see something much like our own Milky Way: a bright core wrapped in spiral arms and dust lanes.
The small telescope has another virtue: It travels. With a compact tripod, the whole rig fits in his hand luggage. Over Eid, he took it to Zanzibar, where the island's position near the Equator opened up a slice of sky he cannot see from the Gulf.
"When you go to different places, you see different sections of the sky," he said. "There's always going to be something new you can photograph." That, he added, is half the appeal.
For residents curious to look up, Simon's first advice is about timing. Winter is the season. It is dark by 7 pm and stays dark until about 5 am, giving roughly 10 hours of night and perhaps seven of true astronomical darkness. In summer, that window can shrink to four.
You do not need a telescope to begin. With good binoculars, he said, you can pick out both Andromeda and the Orion Nebula. To find Orion, locate the three stars of Orion's Belt, start from the bottom star, then look a little across and down. The nebula sits there.
He also recommends going with people who know the terrain. He is a member of the Dubai Astronomy Group, which holds regular public events. His first trip to the desert stargazing spot at Al Qua'a was with the group, partly because he had no idea whether the tracks were hard-packed or soft sand. "Am I going to get stuck? Do I need a four-by-four?" he recalled thinking. That night, he and his wife found five telescopes set up, each aimed at something different.
Another recommendation: Al Sadeem, a private observatory in Abu Dhabi, about a 40-minute drive from his house. A visit costs around 300 dirhams and lasts a couple of hours, with live viewing, a tour of the dome and its opening roof, and an immersive cube where telescope images are rendered in 3D. "You're literally traveling through space," he said. The staff, he added, have welcomed him back with his own gear and helped him troubleshoot.
Simon has lived in the UAE since 2008 and moved to Abu Dhabi three years ago. His work has taken him to Riyadh, Doha and Muscat, but the family home has always stayed in the Emirates.
Lately, his hobby has turned into a kind of community service. A parent in his neighbourhood, invited him to give a presentation at a school, where the children peppered him with questions. Then came a request to do something for the kids of his community itself.
So one evening he set up two telescopes for photography, capturing Andromeda and Orion, while a neighbour, set up his own for visual viewing of Saturn and its rings. Between them, the children saw three very different corners of the universe in one night. Another school has since asked him back.
It is a long way from a boy in Britain watching Patrick Moore on television. But the impulse is the same: to look past the scattering of stars everyone can see, and to show people what waits behind them.
"I love it," he said, "because it's something I really enjoy."
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