Dark skies around the November 9 new moon will help observers see faint stars and clusters
Dubai: Three meteor showers, a new moon and the appearance of some of the brightest winter stars will give UAE residents several opportunities to observe the night sky this November, according to a leading astronomer.
Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said the month would bring a series of celestial events, including meteor showers, changing lunar phases and the gradual appearance of winter constellations.
According to Al Khaleej, Al Jarwan explained that autumn offers particularly favourable conditions for stargazing in the UAE, especially in desert areas away from artificial lighting.
The best viewing experience, he noted, depends on choosing a dark location with a clear horizon and knowing when and where to look for each astronomical event.
The Southern Taurid meteor shower will be among the month's first major attractions, reaching its peak on November 4 and 5.
The shower is known for producing unusually bright meteors, sometimes called fireballs, which can streak across the night sky and occasionally leave visible trails.
These meteors can be observed with the naked eye from locations with minimal light pollution.
On November 9, the moon will enter its new phase, leaving the night sky largely free of moonlight and creating favourable conditions for observing stars, star clusters and other faint celestial objects.
The Northern Taurid meteor shower will follow on November 11 and 12, offering another opportunity to spot meteors, including occasional bright fireballs. The number visible will vary depending on observing conditions and the level of meteor activity.
The Leonid meteor shower, one of autumn's best-known astronomical events, is expected to peak on November 16 and 17.
Al Jarwan highlighted the exceptional speed of Leonid meteors, which travel at approximately 70 kilometres per second.
Under ideal conditions, the shower has a typical theoretical rate of about 15 meteors an hour, although the number visible to observers may be lower.
The moon will reach its full phase on November 24, when its disc will appear almost completely illuminated from Earth.
The November full moon is traditionally known in North America as the Beaver Moon, a name associated with seasonal traditions among early farming communities.
While the bright moon will be a prominent sight in its own right, the stronger moonlight around the full moon will make fainter stars and other celestial objects more difficult to observe.
November will also bring the gradual appearance of several prominent winter stars and star clusters in the eastern sky, becoming easier to see as they rise higher throughout the night.
Among the most recognisable is the Pleiades, an open star cluster in the constellation Taurus that appears to the naked eye as a small group of closely spaced stars. Binoculars reveal more of its individual stars.
Aldebaran, a bright orange star in Taurus, can also be identified by its distinctive warm colour near the Pleiades.
Another notable sight is Capella, a bright yellow star in the constellation Auriga, which appears towards the north-east and rises higher as the night progresses.
One of the most familiar winter constellations, Orion, will also become increasingly prominent in the UAE sky.
The constellation is easily identified by three stars aligned in a row, forming Orion's Belt.
Its other prominent stars include Betelgeuse, a reddish-orange star marking Orion's shoulder, and Rigel, a bright blue-white star marking its foot.
Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky, will become visible later at night as Canis Major rises above the horizon.
Procyon, a bright star in the constellation Canis Minor, completes the Winter Triangle alongside Sirius and Betelgeuse.
The three stars form one of the most recognisable patterns in the winter night sky.
Al Jarwan also noted that Canopus, the second-brightest star in the night sky, appears low towards the southern horizon during its observing season in the UAE.
The yellowish-white star has long held a special place in Arab astronomy and the maritime traditions of the Arabian Gulf.
Its seasonal appearance was historically associated with changes in weather and the transition between seasons, making it an important reference point for communities and sailors who relied on the stars to understand seasonal changes.