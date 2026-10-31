GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Halloween sky: The ‘Witch Head’ nebula rises near Orion tonight

Skywatchers in UAE treated to a cosmic Halloween spectacle tonight

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Halloween sky: The ‘Witch Head’ nebula rises near Orion tonight
@AstronomyCenter

Dubai: Skywatchers have a seasonal treat this Halloween, as a nebula known as the Witch Head rises in the eastern sky alongside the Orion constellation before midnight, according to the International Astronomy Center.

Known to astronomers as IC 2118, the nebula sits close to Rigel, the brightest star in Orion. In photographs, its shape resembles the profile of a witch, complete with a pointed nose and chin, appearing to gaze towards the brilliant blue star.

The centre said the nebula stretches across about 70 light years and lies roughly 900 light years from Earth.

IC 2118 is a reflection nebula, which means it glows by reflecting the light of Rigel rather than producing its own. Its striking blue colour comes from cosmic dust, which scatters blue light more strongly than red. Some scientists believe the nebula may be the remains of an ancient supernova.

Catching it from the UAE

The good news for residents is that the Witch Head rises over the UAE along with Orion. The constellation appears in the eastern sky late in the evening at this time of year and climbs highest after midnight, with the hours before dawn offering the best view.

The nebula is a favourite target for astrophotographers. Its details are too delicate for the naked eye or binoculars, but they come to life in long-exposure photographs, taken with a camera attached to a telescope or a long lens and mounted on a tripod or tracking mount.

Desert areas away from city lights offer the best conditions. To find the nebula, look for Rigel, the bright blue-white star at the lower right of Orion. The Witch Head lies just to its west.

Even without a camera, Orion itself is easy to spot on clear autumn nights, and its bright stars make for a rewarding sight as the cooler season begins.

The centre described the Witch Head as one of the most imagination-stirring objects in the night sky, a fitting sight for the Halloween season.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Barbara Kellerman as the White Witch.

Before Gerwig, the BBC made Narnia nightmare fuel

5m read
The nebula lies about 2,770 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cassiopeia.

Abu Dhabi observatory captures stunning Firefox Nebula

3m read
Ki Ho, a man armed with 37 years of hard-won career experience, starts from scratch as an intern at a fashion company run by Sun Woo — a CEO who built an empire in just three years and probably doesn't have time for anyone's onboarding small talk.

Korean Intern remake debuts at No. 1 at box office

2m read
Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan had earlier starred in piku.

The Intern Bollywood remake: Why it never took off

3m read