Halloween sky: The ‘Witch Head’ nebula rises near Orion tonight

Skywatchers in UAE treated to a cosmic Halloween spectacle tonight
Dubai: Skywatchers have a seasonal treat this Halloween, as a nebula known as the Witch Head rises in the eastern sky alongside the Orion constellation before midnight, according to the International Astronomy Center.
Known to astronomers as IC 2118, the nebula sits close to Rigel, the brightest star in Orion. In photographs, its shape resembles the profile of a witch, complete with a pointed nose and chin, appearing to gaze towards the brilliant blue star.
The centre said the nebula stretches across about 70 light years and lies roughly 900 light years from Earth.
IC 2118 is a reflection nebula, which means it glows by reflecting the light of Rigel rather than producing its own. Its striking blue colour comes from cosmic dust, which scatters blue light more strongly than red. Some scientists believe the nebula may be the remains of an ancient supernova.
The good news for residents is that the Witch Head rises over the UAE along with Orion. The constellation appears in the eastern sky late in the evening at this time of year and climbs highest after midnight, with the hours before dawn offering the best view.
The nebula is a favourite target for astrophotographers. Its details are too delicate for the naked eye or binoculars, but they come to life in long-exposure photographs, taken with a camera attached to a telescope or a long lens and mounted on a tripod or tracking mount.
Desert areas away from city lights offer the best conditions. To find the nebula, look for Rigel, the bright blue-white star at the lower right of Orion. The Witch Head lies just to its west.
Even without a camera, Orion itself is easy to spot on clear autumn nights, and its bright stars make for a rewarding sight as the cooler season begins.
The centre described the Witch Head as one of the most imagination-stirring objects in the night sky, a fitting sight for the Halloween season.