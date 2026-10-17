Gerwig’s Narnia goes rock opera, but the BBC’s White Witch haunted childhoods on a shoestring budget

At the heart of it all is Jadis. The Magician’s Nephew is, in the end, the story of how a queen became the White Witch. She is in Narnia on the very morning of its creation, as Aslan sings the stars and the animals out of the dark, so the world is not one day old before evil has walked into it. She scales a walled garden in the far west and eats a silver apple of endless life. That gives her the long, terrible strength that, centuries later in Narnian time, will become the hundred years of winter.