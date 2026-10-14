Greta Gerwig’s sparkly Magician’s Nephew trailer sends Narnia through the wardrobe to the red carpet

Still, you have to wonder. Lewis’s book is a strange, quiet, deeply religious little creation story. Its big set piece is a lion singing stars into the sky in total darkness. Lewis himself was wary of anyone filming his talking animals, fretting they’d come out either silly or terrifying. It’s hard to imagine him signing off on a stadium-rock trailer and a $1bn-Barbie-director rollout, complete with Netflix’s first-ever global cinema release (eight weeks in theatres from 12 February, streaming from 2 April). Gerwig says Ted Sarandos told her to make it for the biggest screen possible. Lewis, one suspects, would have asked for a smaller one and a nice pipe.