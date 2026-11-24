Steve Rogers' son revealed in Avengers Doomsday trailer as the multiverse stakes rise
Avengers, everyone, even your neighbourhood cats assemble.
The new trailer for Avengers Doomsday has dropped, and we see James Marsden is putting the visor back on. The actor returns as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, and the film's final trailer, released Monday, makes clear he won't be the only familiar mutant in the room. Patrick Stewart is back as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Deadpool & Wolverine opened the door for X-Men characters in 2024, but this is the first time the classic Fox-era team will share the screen with both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. That is three franchises with decades of history between them, finally in the same film.
The man bringing them together is, fittingly, someone Marvel audiences already know well. Robert Downey Jr., who spent more than a decade as Tony Stark before the character's sacrifice in 2019's Avengers: Endgame, returns as Victor Von Doom. Doom is the masked villain at the centre of the film, and his casting, first revealed in a surprise announcement at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H in July 2024, has shaped expectations for the film ever since. The trailer is the most detailed look yet at what that casting set in motion.
What it shows is the largest ensemble Marvel has ever assembled. Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. They are joined by Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Letitia Wright as Shuri and Tom Hiddleston as Loki. The Fantastic Four, fresh from their MCU debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, round out the core lineup: Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm.
The roster keeps going from there. Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Hannah John-Kamen, Kelsey Grammer, Lewis Pullman, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Kathryn Newton and Mabel Cadena all appear, and the list doesn't stop with them. At this point the call sheet could pass for a franchise in its own right.
The trailer's most consequential reveal may be its most intriguing one. Steve Rogers and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter appear to have built a life together on Earth-282, the same universe the Fantastic Four call home. Their son, played by Wesley Holloway, also appears in the footage. It is a domestic detail, and in a story about the multiverse it is likely to matter a great deal.
Behind the camera are Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. Stephen McFeely, who co-wrote all four of those films with Christopher Markus, wrote the screenplay. The reunion of that team signals that Marvel is treating this film as a major event, not just a crowded crossover.
The tone has changed to match. The trailer is noticeably darker than Marvel's usual promotional material, and it presents Downey's Doom as a different kind of threat from the villains the MCU has used before. Thor tells the assembled heroes that what is coming is unlike anything they have faced. The scale of destruction on display suggests that the multiverse itself is at stake, which sets up the story for both this film and its sequel.
Avengers: Doomsday opens in UAE on December 17 and in the United States on December 18. The sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, is scheduled for December 17, 2027, and is expected to conclude the MCU's current multiverse storyline.