The new trailer for Avengers Doomsday has dropped, and we see James Marsden is putting the visor back on. The actor returns as Cyclops in Avengers: Doomsday, and the film's final trailer, released Monday, makes clear he won't be the only familiar mutant in the room. Patrick Stewart is back as Professor Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique and Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler. Deadpool & Wolverine opened the door for X-Men characters in 2024, but this is the first time the classic Fox-era team will share the screen with both the Avengers and the Fantastic Four. That is three franchises with decades of history between them, finally in the same film.