When Tony Stark snapped his fingers in Avengers: Endgame and died a few moments later, cinemas around the world went quiet, and then many people started crying. In 2019, fans who had followed Iron Man since 2008 left theatres in tears. “I love you 3000” became a line people used to say goodbye, and many viewers believed the Marvel Cinematic Universe would never feel the same without the man who started it.