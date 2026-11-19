Many viewers believed the MCU would never feel the same without the man who started it.
When Tony Stark snapped his fingers in Avengers: Endgame and died a few moments later, cinemas around the world went quiet, and then many people started crying. In 2019, fans who had followed Iron Man since 2008 left theatres in tears. “I love you 3000” became a line people used to say goodbye, and many viewers believed the Marvel Cinematic Universe would never feel the same without the man who started it.
For a while, Robert Downey Jr believed that too.
“I kind of made my peace with it,” the actor says in a new video Marvel Studios released on Wednesday, exactly one month before Avengers: Doomsday opens in theatres worldwide. “And it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released.”
For five years, Marvel and Downey both treated his exit as final. Stark’s sacrifice to defeat Thanos was the emotional peak of more than a decade of interconnected films, and Downey had played him for that entire stretch. Undoing that ending seemed unthinkable.
Then Kevin Feige asked him about coming back.
“When it was first broached by Kevin, who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever…?’” Downey recalled. “And then I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?’”
The answer was a bigger twist than most fans expected. Downey would not be playing Tony Stark. He would be playing Victor Von Doom, the Marvel villain better known as Doctor Doom and one of the most powerful and layered antagonists in the comics.
Marvel revealed the casting at its Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024. Downey walked on stage wearing a Doom mask and pulled it off, and the crowd erupted. It was a dramatic reversal: the star whose death had broken fans’ hearts was coming back to threaten the heroes he once led.
Feige has said Doom was always part of the plan for this phase of the MCU. He has also made clear the character is not a variant of Tony Stark.
In the new video, Downey explains why the role appealed to him. “Any of these movies is only as good as its villain,” he said. “Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there’s levels to the stakes here.”
He also praised the ensemble around him. Doomsday brings together the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, the New Avengers and the Wakandans. “It’s such a long bench of talent,” he said. “These people are people that I would do any movie with, eight days a week.”
He ended on a personal note that will sound familiar to anyone who mourned Tony Stark. “We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath,” he said. “It’s really hard to explain the love I have for this.”
Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film. They also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame. Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron wrote the screenplay, and Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz produced it. Filming ran from April to September 2025.
Avengers: Doomsday opens on December 18 as part of Phase Six of the MCU. Avengers: Secret Wars follows on December 17, 2027.