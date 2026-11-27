Marvel fans speculate Cillian Murphy could be under Doctor Doom's mask in new teaser
Is Robert Downey Jr really under Doctor Doom's mask? A section of Marvel fans doesn't think so. After a new Avengers: Doomsday teaser, they suspect the actor in the mask is Cillian Murphy, and that Downey's casting is a misdirection.
The eyes behind the theory
The suspicion comes from one short moment. In the teaser, Magneto, played by Sir Ian McKellen, tries to forcibly pull off Doom's mask and expose who is underneath. For a brief moment, we see a close-up of Doom's eyes. Some fans say the eyes look blue or green, not Downey's brown, and they have pointed to Murphy, the Oppenheimer star known for his striking blue eyes.
What fans are saying
Reactions online show how far the theory has travelled. A fan on X went on to suspect 2 Dr. Dooms. The comment read, “I think there'll be x2 Dr. Doom. A hero and a villain." While a Reddit user says he’s never been able to picture anyone as a convincing Doctor Doom, but that he could be a good choice.
What Marvel has said so far
The theory sits awkwardly with what Marvel has already said. At San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, the studio announced that Downey would play Victor von Doom. The role marks his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his earlier character, Iron Man, died in Avengers: Endgame in 2019.
Fuel from the missing screenings
The speculation has also been fed by the studio's own choices. Marvel has reportedly decided not to screen the film for the voting bodies of major awards such as the Golden Globes and BAFTA before its world premiere in mid-December. Fans have taken that as a sign the film is guarding major surprises the makers can't afford to leak. Marvel Studios and the film's creative team have not responded to the fan theories.
Release and cast
The cast also includes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh and Vanessa Kirby. Avengers: Doomsday releases in India on December 17.
For now, the Murphy theory rests on a single close-up of a pair of eyes. Marvel's silence only gives it more room to grow.