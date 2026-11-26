Marvel keeps trying to recreate the hype around Doomsday by using the same old tricks
Another day, another Avengers Doomsday poster, trailer or a cast interview. Steve Rogers has a new name. Thor and Steve are fighting side-by-side in another scene. James Marsden pulls the ‘Avengers Assemble’ version for the X-Men. Everyone shows up.
A month to go, what’s left to spoil, I can’t help but wonder. At this point, I feel like a very doddery old fogey, because I keep reminiscing about the 2018 and 2019 reveals for Avengers Infinity War and Endgame. The details were relatively less stark; the teasers were actually teasers and built a feverish sense of anticipation.
Infinity War left a trail of devastation behind it because, for the first time, the Avengers lost, and brutally. There were real deaths: Gamora; Loki; and Vision, first at the hands of Wanda and, seconds later, Thanos.
In the year that followed, an electric anxiety ran through the timelines as fans waited for Endgame. Reddit brimmed with the best theories on how, exactly, the fallen Avengers would return. Time travel would be involved, surely, but how? I miss that. I miss not knowing.
The first trailer was a stark one (pun intended): Tony Stark drifting morbidly through space, trying to reach Pepper Potts. Then the trailers swarmed in, yet none of them gave the film's highest points away. You didn't know that Captain America would wield Mjolnir. You might have had an inkling that the world would be saved, but not how, and you never imagined the portals opening, the Avengers stepping through one by one.
That is why theaters gasped, cheered and cried: everything landed as a genuine twist, a genuine surprise. Even the time heist, fan service though it was, still served. I still remember the person next to me covering their mouth in excitement when Chadwick Boseman gave the Wakanda call. Then came the feverish thrill of watching Pepper and Tony fight together for the last time, and the sobs that filled the theater when Iron Man died. Ten years had been building to that moment.
Perhaps that is why those years are so often remembered as Marvel's peak. The studio was surely aiming for the cheers and the gasps then, too. You just never felt the push.
The magic worked for a decade. There were hits and misses, but the charm of the Marvel Cinematic Universe held until 2019.
Since then, barring the recent "Spider-Man," there has been an iron-clad insistence to these films, as if someone were drilling it into your head: This is where you cheer. Cheer. Cheer now!
The feeling began with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and its entire train of cameos, along with old lines that once worked their magic but added nothing now. Peggy Carter, as Captain Carter, declares "I can do this all day" and dies a few seconds later.
And some Marvel films simply congealed into a mass of spandex, never to be discussed again. Thor: Love and Thunder is among them, and so is Captain America: Brave New World.
Ten years built to Endgame. Every film, even the forgettable ones, laid another brick: a stone tucked into a scepter, a gauntlet glimpsed in a vault, a purple titan grinning from a throne. By the time Thanos snapped his fingers, we knew exactly what was at stake, because we had watched it accumulate for a decade.
But what has everything since 2019 been building to? Marvel calls this chapter the Multiverse Saga, yet even the name feels muddled, a universe in which anyone can return, and so nothing quite stays lost. Its great villain was meant to be Kang the Conqueror, seeded in Loki and unleashed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, until Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors and rerouted the whole saga toward Doctor Doom. What, exactly, is the threat now, and how is it any deadlier than the Infinity Stones? Thanos wanted half of all life. What does Doom want, and why should we feel it?
And what of all those post-credits scenes, the stingers that once felt like coded promises? Harry Styles as Eros, Charlize Theron as Clea, Brett Goldstein as Hercules, a disembodied Mahershala Ali voicing Blade, the Ten Rings humming with a mysterious signal. Each arrived with a jolt of excitement; most have since dissolved into nothing. Do they mean anything at all, or were they only ever there to make us stay in our seats?
The same characters have returned. Thankfully, a little mystery still surrounds some of them: we don't know whether Doctor Strange is coming back, or what exactly Wanda will do. But we are holding on to the old, while the newer characters, who could have carried so much power, linger at the periphery.
Then Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom. Maybe that, at least, could have been kept as a surprise, even if it jars with ten years of cherished memories of Tony Stark.
Some secrets are worth keeping. Marvel used to know that.