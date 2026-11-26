But what has everything since 2019 been building to? Marvel calls this chapter the Multiverse Saga, yet even the name feels muddled, a universe in which anyone can return, and so nothing quite stays lost. Its great villain was meant to be Kang the Conqueror, seeded in Loki and unleashed in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, until Marvel parted ways with Jonathan Majors and rerouted the whole saga toward Doctor Doom. What, exactly, is the threat now, and how is it any deadlier than the Infinity Stones? Thanos wanted half of all life. What does Doom want, and why should we feel it?