Avengers Doomsday: Is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine the secret weapon against Robert Downey Jr's Doom?

Marvel has a secret talent of having the audience squint their eyes at the cast list...
Let’s rewind. Wolverine died on screen in Logan (2017), in a final goodbye that Jackman said he was done with the claws for good. He insisted he wouldn’t return to the role, however, things changed quick. Deadpool and Wolverine (2024), brought back the character. Since Marvel doesn’t take the known route, it was obviously with a twist. Wolverine’s comeback was a variant from another timeline, not the Logan who died in Logan. And, Marvel made it work. The film earned $1.3 billion worldwide.
Marvel has a secret talent of having the audience squint their eyes at the cast list, hoping to spot their favorite and demand answers. The Avengers: Doomsday cast is enormous, with the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four all in the mix, and yet one famous mutant was initially missing from the official roster.
However, according to the Playlist, during the Marvel Studios’ D23 presentation, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds showed up in a humorous video in which “Deadpool and Wolverine” competed for a place in the upcoming Avengers movie. Ultimately speculating that both the actors will return as Wolverine and Deadpool.
In the video he said there’s not much he could contribute to a 20 something cast. However, he said he would try convincing Ryan into casting him into the film. Cute, but it settled nothing. Marvel hasn't confirmed nor denied anything.
"I really can't say much," said Wolverine while on The View after being asked whether he will appear in Doomsday. "Except when you say 'appear', [it's] more like dominate and destroy every other character – I'm kidding. I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add."
What are we to expect?
So, is Wolverine the secret weapon against Doom?
Marvel hasn’t said, but there’s a strong case for it. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is being set up as the biggest threat the heroes have faced, the kind of villain who beats you by out-thinking you, not by out-punching you. Wolverine is a good counter to that. He heals from almost anything, his adamantium skeleton is close to unbreakable, and he has never waited for a plan before charging in. Against an enemy who has calculated every move, someone who simply refuses to stay down could be the variable Doom didn’t plan for.
There’s also the multiverse angle. The Wolverine of Deadpool & Wolverine was a variant who had already lived through the worst version of his story. A Logan with nothing left to lose would be a dangerous ally to have when everything is at stake.
Still, until December 18, that’s theory, not fact. Wolverine could be the key to bringing Doom down, or he could show up for one great scene and disappear. With Marvel, both are possible.