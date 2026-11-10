Avengers Doomsday: Is Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine the secret weapon against Robert Downey Jr's Doom?

Marvel hasn’t said, but there’s a strong case for it. Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is being set up as the biggest threat the heroes have faced, the kind of villain who beats you by out-thinking you, not by out-punching you. Wolverine is a good counter to that. He heals from almost anything, his adamantium skeleton is close to unbreakable, and he has never waited for a plan before charging in. Against an enemy who has calculated every move, someone who simply refuses to stay down could be the variable Doom didn’t plan for.