Hugh Jackman, William Shatner and George Takei among those paying tribute to Patrick Stewart

"I grew up as a fan, and was later gifted the privilege of becoming a colleague and friend, working with him for many years on ‘American Dad!’, ‘Family Guy’, and ‘Ted’. He was that rare actor who could take any bit of dialogue and elevate it, making a good writer sound great, and a great writer sound masterful. He was also as humble as they come. I remember exchanging emails with him a number of years ago when he was beginning day 1 of a new film. He commented to me that he always walked onto a new set feeling like the biggest novice there. My stunned reaction was the same as anyone’s would be. I said, ‘Patrick, if you feel that way, the rest of us are screwed.’ We have lost a legendary actor today, and for many of us, a good friend. He will be deeply missed by the entire planet." - the actor and producer, on Instagram.