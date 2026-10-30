Patrick Stewart dies at 86: Ian McKellen remembers their 50-year friendship, ‘He wore his heart on his sleeve’

Their professional paths crossed again in 2000, when they starred opposite each other in Bryan Singer's X-Men. Stewart played Professor Charles Xavier, while McKellen portrayed Magneto. They reprised their roles in several films, including X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past. “We first met as ambitious young actors with the Royal Shakespeare Company half a century ago but we weren’t in the same productions. My first strong memory was a few years later, meeting him in the street in central London when he told me about an offer to take over a leading part in Star Trek. ‘But Patrick think of your stage career in the UK. Do you really want to risk—getting lost in Hollywood for years and years?’ Well, he took the risk and thank goodness for us all that he did for not just his devoted Trekkies but film and theatre audiences, who marveled at his using international celebrity to star in a string of cinema successes (X-Men of course) and in great classical plays by Shakespeare, Ibsen, Arthur Miller, Peter Shaffer, Pinter and Beckett at Stratford-upon-Avon, in London’s West End and on Broadway.”