Some reports suggest Marvel may deliberately hold Wolverine back, keeping him off the team at the start as a mentor figure or a later reveal rather than front-loading the franchise's most bankable mutant. Hugh Jackman, who played the role across two decades, beamed into D23 via video, and some read that appearance as a farewell where the reboot is concerned, even as his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday keeps him in the picture a little longer.