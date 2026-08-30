Wolverine, Magneto and three blue mutants are still uncast as Marvel teases more to come
Dubai: When Kevin Feige closed Marvel's D23 showcase by bringing his new X-Men onto the stage, he made a point of saying the job was not finished. Seven names were revealed. The roster of a classic X-Men team runs far longer than that. Feige confirmed more casting is coming in the months ahead, which means the lineup unveiled in Anaheim is a first wave, not the finished team.
So who is missing, and who might step in? Here is where the gaps are, with the important caveat that everything below the confirmed names is rumour and fan speculation until Marvel says otherwise.
The core team revealed at D23 is Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Kit Connor as Cyclops, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Maya Boyd as Storm, with Adam Driver as the villain Mister Sinister. Jake Schreier directs, with the film due on 5 May 2028.
That is a strong spine. But as one fan observer noted, the gaps are loud.
The most glaring absence is the most obvious one. Nobody has been cast as Wolverine, and Marvel has been conspicuously quiet about whether Logan features in the first film at all.
Some reports suggest Marvel may deliberately hold Wolverine back, keeping him off the team at the start as a mentor figure or a later reveal rather than front-loading the franchise's most bankable mutant. Hugh Jackman, who played the role across two decades, beamed into D23 via video, and some read that appearance as a farewell where the reboot is concerned, even as his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday keeps him in the picture a little longer.
Since then, a viral rumour has claimed Henry Cavill is close to a multi-picture deal to play a "major mutant", widely assumed to be Wolverine, though Marvel has confirmed nothing. Take it with considerable salt.
The X-Men's most iconic antagonist is also unaccounted for. Notably, Adam Driver used his reveal video to joke that he was playing Magneto before dropping the Mister Sinister name instead, which only amplified the question.
Marvel has not said whether Magneto appears in the first film. Ian McKellen's version returns in Avengers: Doomsday this December, which may buy the reboot time before recasting the Master of Magnetism. Names floated by scoopers have ranged from Daniel Day-Lewis to Denzel Washington and Colman Domingo, none of which went anywhere. For now the role is wide open.
Three of the X-Men's most recognisable members share a practical problem that kept them off the D23 stage: Beast, Nightcrawler and Mystique are all blue, and blue means heavy prosthetics or visual effects, which means more time and money.
Charles Melton was linked to Beast for months, with claims his talks fell through shortly before D23, though no trade ever firmly reported he had the role. Peter Claffey has also been floated for Hank McCoy. There is real storytelling potential in introducing Beast looking mostly human and letting his transformation into the blue-furred version play out across several films, giving the character a long arc.
Nightcrawler and Mystique, meanwhile, have their legacy versions returning in Doomsday through Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn, so the reboot may hold off on recasting them for now.
Beyond the marquee names, a classic X-Men roster typically includes Kitty Pryde, Iceman, Colossus, Gambit, Angel and Jubilee. Kitty Pryde in particular has long been considered underserved on the big screen, and fan casting has been enthusiastic about giving her a proper introduction this time.
Gambit is an interesting case: Channing Tatum's version, which debuted in Deadpool & Wolverine, is set to appear in Avengers: Doomsday, so his path into the reboot is murkier than most.
The confirmed cast skews young and pointedly unconnected to the Fox lineage. Reports suggest Marvel deliberately sought up-and-coming talent partly to keep costs down, echoing Fox's own approach with X-Men: First Class in 2011, which introduced younger versions of Professor X, Magneto and company played by James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence.
That strategy suggests the remaining gaps may well be filled by fresh faces rather than A-list stunt casting, though the persistent Cavill and Day-Lewis rumours show fans are hoping otherwise.
Marvel has given fans a team to build around, then left the most-asked questions deliberately unanswered. No Wolverine, no Magneto, and three of the most beloved mutants still uncast. With filming expected to begin in 2027 and a release almost two years away, there is plenty of runway for Feige to keep the surprises coming, which, given how tightly Marvel guarded this first wave, is almost certainly the plan.