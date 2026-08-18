What makes X-Men '97 work isn't restraint, it's the opposite. The show trusts that decades of soap-opera plotting are a feature, not a bug, and it moves with the breathless, over-stuffed pace of someone catching you up on twenty years of gossip in one sitting. It's not clean storytelling. It's not always good storytelling, in the tidy, prestige-television sense, Season 2 in particular could've used a couple more episodes to let its biggest swings land properly. But it's alive in a way so much modern superhero media isn't , willing to let its characters be reckless, unfaithful, grief-stricken, and messy on purpose, and willing to actually let a massacre change the shape of its whole world instead of resetting by the next episode. That messiness is the whole point, and it's why the show earns its nostalgia instead of just coasting on it.